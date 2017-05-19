Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Rocky Juarez

By Boxing News on May 19, 2017
Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Rocky Juarez
On May 20, 2006 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, WBC featherweight champion Marco Antonio Barrera, aka Baby Faced Assassin, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, defended his title against Rocky Juarez, from Houston, Texas, in the first of their two fights. Barrera was 61-4 coming in. Juarez was 25-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Marco Antonio Barrera vs Rocky Juarez I



Fighter's Info

  • Marco Antonio Barrera

  • Rocky Juarez

Real Name Marco Antonio Barrera Tapia
Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1974.01.17 (43)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W67+L7+D0=75
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Rudy Perez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.02.12 Jose Arias 17-1-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2010.06.26 Adailton De Jesus 26-4-0 W(UD) 10/10
2009.03.14 Amir Khan 19-1-0 L(TD) 5/12
2009.01.31 Freudis Rojas 1-7-1 W(DQ) 3/10
2008.11.07 Sammy Ventura 25-19-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2007.10.06 Manny Pacquiao 44-3-2 L(UD) 12/12

