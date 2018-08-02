Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Rocky Lockridge

By Boxing News on August 2, 2018
Chavez was 51-0 coming in. Lockridge was 38-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 3rd, 1986 at Stade Louis II, Monte Carlo, Monaco, WBC super featherweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, defended his title against former WBA super featherweight champion Rocky Lockridge, from Seattle, Washington. Chavez was undefeated at 51-0 coming in. Lockridge was 38-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Julio Cesar Chavez vs Rocky Lockridge Full Fight (HD)



Real Name Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez
Origin Ciudad Obregon Sonora Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.07.12 (56)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W107+L6+D2=115
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 68 inches
Trainer RÃ³mulo Quirarte

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2005.09.17 Grover Wiley 29-6-1 L(RTD) 5/10
2005.05.28 Ivan Robinson 32-9-2 W(UD) 10/10
2004.05.22 Frankie Randall 58-14-1 W(UD) 10/10
2003.11.22 Willy Wise 26-10-4 W(TKO) 2/10
2001.11.24 Terry Thomas 31-4-2 W(TKO) 2/10
2000.07.29 Kostya Tszyu 24-1-0 L(TKO) 6/12

