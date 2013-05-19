"If I lose I deserve to have my name taken out of the record books," sneered Jersey Joe.

Jersey Joe Walcott won the heavyweight title in 1951 at the ripe old age of 37. Walcott was a smooth, slick, superb boxer, the ultimate fistic cutie. Walcott’s opponent in the second defense of his crown was his polar opposite. Rocky Marciano was a clumsy, awkward slugger who started boxing after a failed career in minor league ball. “Marciano is an amateur,” Walcott sneered. “If I lose I deserve to have my name taken out of the record books.” The two men met in Philadelphia’s Municipal Stadium on Sept. 23, 1952. The champ was making the challenger look like a fool, but then, half a minute into the 13th round, Marciano’s “Suzie Q” performed her magic…