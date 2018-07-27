Rocky Marciano vs. Harry Matthews

By Boxing News on July 27, 2018
Rocky Marciano vs. Harry Matthews
Rocky was undefeated at 41-0 coming in. Matthews was a not-too-shabby 81-3-5.

On July 28th, 1952 at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, Rocky Marciano, from Brockton, Massachusetts, fought Harry Matthews, from Emmett, Idaho, in a World Heavyweight Title Eliminator. Marciano was undefeated at 41-0 coming in. Matthews was a not-too-shabby 81-3-5. The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Rocky Marciano -vs- Harry Mathews 1952 (16mm transfer)



Tags: Rocky Marciano Harry Matthews July 28th 1952 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Rocky Marciano

  • Harry Matthews

Real Name Rocco Francis Marchegiano
Origin Brockton, MA, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1923.09.01 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W49+L0+D0=49
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer C. Goldman, A. Columbo

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1955.09.21 Archie Moore 148-19-9 W(KO) 9/15
1955.05.16 Don Cockell 66-11-1 W(TKO) 9/15
1954.09.17 Ezzard Charles 83-11-1 W(KO) 8/15
1954.06.17 Ezzard Charles 83-10-1 W(UD) 15/15
1953.09.24 Roland LaStarza 53-3-0 W(TKO) 11/15
1953.05.15 Jersey Walcott 51-17-2 W(KO) 1/15

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record