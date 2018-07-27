Rocky was undefeated at 41-0 coming in. Matthews was a not-too-shabby 81-3-5.

On July 28th, 1952 at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, Rocky Marciano, from Brockton, Massachusetts, fought Harry Matthews, from Emmett, Idaho, in a World Heavyweight Title Eliminator. Marciano was undefeated at 41-0 coming in. Matthews was a not-too-shabby 81-3-5. The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds…