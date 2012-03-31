Rodrigo Valdes vs. Bennie Briscoe II

By Boxing News on June 21, 2019
Rodrigo Valdes vs. Bennie Briscoe II
Both men were notoriously hard punchers. But one man's punches were notoriously harder.

Rodrigo Valdez and Bennie Briscoe fought three times in the 1970s. Their second fight, on May 25, 1974, at Stade Louis II in Monte Carlo, Monaco, for the vacant WBC middleweight title, was one of the great middleweight fights in history. Valdez, hailing from Colombia, was 50-4-2 going in. Briscoe, a quintessential Philly fighter, was 49-12-1. Both men were notoriously hard punchers. But one man’s punches were notoriously harder in Monte Carlo…

Rodrigo Valdez | Benny Briscoe II 1/3



Rodrigo Valdez | Benny Briscoe II 2/3



Rodrigo Valdez | Benny Briscoe II 3/3



  1. Jose A Rodriguez 09:29am, 03/31/2012

    Would love to see any information on the fight of Rodrigo Valdez vs Jose Rodriguez, the night of March, 1973 when the kid Rodriguez confronted a veteran and a man that was ready to fight for a World title.  The fight went five round and Rodriguez went down five times before the fight was stopped by Arthur Mercante.  What a heart that kid Rodriguez demonstrated that night.

Fighter's Info

  • Rodrigo Valdez

  • Bennie Briscoe

Origin Cartagena, Colombia
Date of Birth(Age) 1946.12.22 (73)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W63+L8+D2=73
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Gil Clancy

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1980.11.28 Gilberto Almonte 0-2-0 W(KO) 1/
1980.05.14 Charles Hayward 1-9-1 W(TKO) 7/10
1978.11.11 Hugo Corro 46-2-1 L(UD) 15/15
1978.09.30 Mayfield Pennington 4-5-0 W(TKO) 7/
1978.04.22 Hugo Corro 43-2-1 L(UD) 15/15
1977.11.05 Bennie Briscoe 58-14-5 W(UD) 15/15

