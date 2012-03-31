Rodrigo Valdez and Bennie Briscoe fought three times in the 1970s. Their second fight, on May 25, 1974, at Stade Louis II in Monte Carlo, Monaco, for the vacant WBC middleweight title, was one of the great middleweight fights in history. Valdez, hailing from Colombia, was 50-4-2 going in. Briscoe, a quintessential Philly fighter, was 49-12-1. Both men were notoriously hard punchers. But one man’s punches were notoriously harder in Monte Carlo…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment