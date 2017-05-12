Chavez was 61-0. Roger Mayweather was 34-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 13, 1989 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California, WBC junior welterweight champion Roger Mayweather, aka Black Mamba, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, fought WBC/WBA lightweight Julio Chavez, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. This was the second meeting between the two men. Their first fight, in July 1985, ended with a TKO2 for Chavez. The second bout was more competitive. Going into the rematch, Chavez was undefeated at 61-0. Mayweather was 34-5. It was scheduled for 12 rounds…