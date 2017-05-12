Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Roger Mayweather II

By Boxing News on May 12, 2017
Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Roger Mayweather II
Chavez was 61-0. Roger Mayweather was 34-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 13, 1989 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California, WBC junior welterweight champion Roger Mayweather, aka Black Mamba, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, fought WBC/WBA lightweight Julio Chavez, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. This was the second meeting between the two men. Their first fight, in July 1985, ended with a TKO2 for Chavez. The second bout was more competitive. Going into the rematch, Chavez was undefeated at 61-0. Mayweather was 34-5. It was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Julio Cesar Chavez - Roger Mayweather 2



Tags: Roger Mayweather Julio Chavez May 13th 1989 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Roger Mayweather

  • Julio Chavez

Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1961.04.24 (56)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W59+L13+D0=72
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 74 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1999.05.08 Javier Mendez 11-15-0 W(MD) 10/10
1998.11.13 Patrick Byrd 14-2-0 W(UD) 10/10
1997.03.12 Carlos Miranda 16-1-0 W(TKO) 12/12
1996.09.21 Juan Soberanes 40-14-2 L(SD) 10/10
1996.08.03 Tom McCain 0-13-0 W(TKO) 5/10
1995.10.21 Clifford Hicks 14-24-0 W(TKO) 3/

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record