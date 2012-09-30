On September 24, 1953 at the Polo Grounds in New York City, heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano from Brockton, Massachusetts, defended his title against Bronx’s own Roland LaStarza. Their first fight was on March 24, 1950, and was a split decision victory for the champ. Going into the rematch, Marciano was still undefeated at 44-0. LaStarza’s record was a superb 53-3 and he was as tough as nails. But Marciano, the Brockton Blockbuster, was a veritable hammer. Check out Ring Magazine’s Fight of the Year for 1953…

