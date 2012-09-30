Rocky Marciano vs. Roland LaStarza II
By Boxing News on September 23, 2018
Roland LaStarza was tough as nails. But the Brockton Blockbuster was a veritable hammer.
On September 24, 1953 at the Polo Grounds in New York City, heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano from Brockton, Massachusetts, defended his title against Bronx’s own Roland LaStarza. Their first fight was on March 24, 1950, and was a split decision victory for the champ. Going into the rematch, Marciano was still undefeated at 44-0. LaStarza’s record was a superb 53-3 and he was as tough as nails. But Marciano, the Brockton Blockbuster, was a veritable hammer. Check out Ring Magazine’s Fight of the Year for 1953…
FrankinDallas 02:44pm, 09/27/2013
“He ain’t pretty no more”
Henry 05:07am, 09/30/2012
Marciano played with this guy. He could have knocked him out anytime he wanted. Marciano was so good they should have made it against the law for him to have rematches.