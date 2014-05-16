Felix Trinidad vs. Winky Wright

Felix Trinidad vs. Winky Wright
Trinidad was 42-1 coming in. Wright was 48-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 14th, 2005 at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada, former IBF/WBC welterweight and IBF/WBA junior middleweight champion Felix Trinidad, from Cupey Alto, San Juan, Puerto Rico, fought former IBF/WBC/WBA junior middleweight champion Ronald “Winky” Wright, from Washington, DC, for the vacant WBC middleweight title. Trinidad was 42-1 coming in. Wright was 48-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Ronald Winky Wright v Felix Trinidad Won UD 12



Comments

  1. shotgun517 07:44pm, 05/16/2014

    That was a masterful Boxing lesson by Winky!

  • Ronald Wright

  • Felix Trinidad

Real Name Ronald Lamont Wright
Origin Washington, District of Columbia, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1971.11.26 (46)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W51+L6+D1=58
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Dan Birmingham

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.06.02 Peter Quillin 26-0-0 L(UD) 10/10
2009.04.11 Paul Williams 36-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
2007.07.21 Bernard Hopkins 47-4-1 L(UD) 12/12
2006.12.02 Ike Quartey 37-3-1 W(UD) 12/12
2006.06.17 Jermain Taylor 25-0-0 D(PTS) 12/12
2005.12.10 Sam Soliman 31-7-0 W(UD) 12/12

