Felix Trinidad vs. Winky Wright
By Boxing News on May 13, 2017
Trinidad was 42-1 coming in. Wright was 48-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On May 14th, 2005 at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada, former IBF/WBC welterweight and IBF/WBA junior middleweight champion Felix Trinidad, from Cupey Alto, San Juan, Puerto Rico, fought former IBF/WBC/WBA junior middleweight champion Ronald “Winky” Wright, from Washington, DC, for the vacant WBC middleweight title. Trinidad was 42-1 coming in. Wright was 48-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
shotgun517 07:44pm, 05/16/2014
That was a masterful Boxing lesson by Winky!