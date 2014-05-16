On May 14th, 2005 at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada, former IBF/WBC welterweight and IBF/WBA junior middleweight champion Felix Trinidad, from Cupey Alto, San Juan, Puerto Rico, fought former IBF/WBC/WBA junior middleweight champion Ronald “Winky” Wright, from Washington, DC, for the vacant WBC middleweight title. Trinidad was 42-1 coming in. Wright was 48-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

