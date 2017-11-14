Corrie Sanders vs. Ross Puritty

By Boxing News on November 14, 2017
Saunders was 32-1, Puritty was 23-10-1, and say what you will, but he could take a shot.

On November 15, 1997 at Carousel Casino in Temba, North-West, South Africa, heavyweight Corrie Sanders, from Pretoria, South Africa, fought heavier weight Ross Puritty from Norman, Oklahoma for the vacant WBU heavyweight title. The recently deceased Sanders’ destruction of Wladimir Klitschko was still to come, but he had to fight many tough guys to get that shot at the Big Kahuna. Corrie was 32-1 going into this fight. Puritty was 23-10-1, and say what you will, but he could take a shot…

Fighter's Info

  • Corrie Sanders

  • Ross Puritty

Real Name Cornelius Johannes Sanders
Origin Pretoria, South Africa
Date of Birth(Age) 1966.01.07 (51)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W42+L4+D0=46
Height 6 feet 4 inches
Trainer Harold Volbrecht

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2008.02.02 Osborne Machimana 14-5-1 L(KO) 1/12
2007.05.12 Daniel Bispo 19-6-0 W(UD) 10/10
2006.11.24 Colin Wilson 32-18-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2004.12.14 Alexey Varakin 21-13-3 W(KO) 2/8
2004.04.24 Vitali Klitschko 33-2-0 L(TKO) 8/12
2003.03.08 Wladimir Klitschko 40-1-0 W(TKO) 2/12

