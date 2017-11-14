Saunders was 32-1, Puritty was 23-10-1, and say what you will, but he could take a shot.

On November 15, 1997 at Carousel Casino in Temba, North-West, South Africa, heavyweight Corrie Sanders, from Pretoria, South Africa, fought heavier weight Ross Puritty from Norman, Oklahoma for the vacant WBU heavyweight title. The recently deceased Sanders’ destruction of Wladimir Klitschko was still to come, but he had to fight many tough guys to get that shot at the Big Kahuna. Corrie was 32-1 going into this fight. Puritty was 23-10-1, and say what you will, but he could take a shot…