“I’m tired of your loud mouth,” said Rowdy Welch in his best helium voice to Greg Haugen as he slapped him across the face. They were in Reno, Nevada for a Don Chargin Promotion. Haugen was fighting Robert Nunez. Rowdy has a high squeaky voice as if he has taken one too many low blows. “I told the punk he was fighting my leftovers. I had already beaten Nunez. I thought that would shut him up.” How did Haugen respond? “Nothing. I could feel the fear.” That is how Rowdy describes the incident. Haugen might remember it differently.

Rowdy is perfectly named, a world-class hell-raiser, a bundle of good-natured mean. Sound like a contradiction? That is Rowdy, a man instantly likable yet a volcano waiting to explode. Laughter and anger come quickly to him. Several retired fighters started ribbing him. “I knew you when you were 80 pounds,” one of them said. “My first amateur fight was at 65 pounds,” Rowdy said. “I’m now 205, two times the man I once was.” (Math is not his strong suit.)

Rowdy has been fighting his entire life. He started at 10 to counteract a lifelong battle with ADHD. He could not concentrate on anything. “I was doing double doses of Ritalin a day and I still got in fights all the time. Before I got out of grade school I had already broken teachers’ fingers, jaws, and legs. I weighed maybe 45–50 pounds.” Whenever he ventured outside, other kids scattered screaming, arms in the air. Imagine a four-foot Godzilla, that was Rowdy.

When Rowdy found a gym he also found a home. Fighting came naturally to him and he quickly rose in the amateur ranks. With the speed of a hummingbird’s wings, he put 397 wins in the tank against 29 losses. With all that speed there was little energy remaining for power. He could not put away a fighter, but could annoy them into submission. He learned that even in the amateurs, bouts are not always fair. He beat Robert Shannon three out of five times yet Shannon was chosen for the U.S. Olympic team. That is when he decided to go pro.

“Whatever I did, I could usually outwork all the other guys. If you’re not physically fit, you’re not gonna make it in life. There’s always a time when machinery won’t get the job done and you have to use your hands.”

Rowdy received a call to fight 10-7 Rene Garcia for his debut fight. He never thought twice about facing an opponent with 17 pro fights. Rowdy had him swatting at flies throughout the fight and came away with a win. Garcia’s head is probably still swimming. He only won another 4 fights and lost 6 before calling boxing quits.

Confining fights to the ring was not in Rowdy’s nature. He had a reputation in Spokane as a brawler and troublemaker. His favorite pastimes were drinking, finger puppets, and annoying the police. One night a bevy of cops appeared outside his house. They told him to come outside onto the porch. They said his girlfriend had called in fear of her life. They were going to arrest him for assault. He stood in his underwear, confused. How his underwear became confused is still a mystery, but one of the cops reached up, grabbed him by the hair and shoved him onto the gravel. Rowdy managed to spring up and, in a twisted biblical metaphor, broke the jaws of a half dozen annoying asses.

In court his girlfriend said she had not called anyone, that she had been sleeping all evening. It was revealed that the cops had set up the entire event. They sometimes send a man to prison just for a little fun. No wonder they fight to not wear body cameras. There is no humor in honesty.

The day after the charges were dropped, Rowdy loaded up a U-Haul trailer and left town. “Cops never forget,” he said. “They would have gotten me sooner or later or I would have shown up dead in an alleyway.”

Rowdy did not realize it at the time, but he was already a shot fighter when he started in the pros. Few boxers can be at the top of the game with over 400 amateur fights on their records. Many of those fights were well over the weight limit. Although he usually weighed 135 he once fought a Canadian light heavyweight champion. Rowdy strapped two 15-pound weights around his legs to weigh in and wore baggy sweat pants when stepped on the scales. No one said anything. He then went out and whipped the champion. He also fought for 29 straight days in Mexico. That many continuous days of action beats even the old-time pros.

His pro career got off to a big start and surprised more than a few people. He racked up 8 straight victories before his first loss to Tim Brooks in Sacramento. The loss came as the result of a cut. Rowdy accepted the loss as just part of the game.

His first big break came against John John Molina. A win would have moved him way up the ladder. Unfortunately, everything went wrong. Prior to the fight Rowdy fell from a horse and tore both his rotator cuffs. He should have passed on the fight, but he did not want to miss the opportunity. Rowdy was unable to even warm up before the bout. He tried, but even working the gloves caused excruciating pain. Molina dropped him early. Guts returned him to his feet and he tried to fight back. Every punch he threw caused him pain and almost brought him to his knees. He still managed to finish the fight.

A man like Rowdy makes no excuses. He refused to blame the torn rotator cuffs for the loss. The loss was heartbreaking. “I knew if I was 100 percent I would have crushed him.”

His promoter, Don Chargin, dropped him, so he turned to Top Rank. The money and the fights did not exactly roll in. They were put him in 6-rounders. Boxers cannot earn a living in 6-rounders. When he received an offer to fight Jeff Mayweather for $10,000 he was elated. Mayweather’s opponent had dropped out at the last minute and Rowdy took the fight on one day’s notice. Almost everyone agreed that Rowdy won the fight, but he was again up against boxing’s power people. Mayweather was the man with the name and there was money behind him. Mayweather hit Rowdy behind the head. When Rowdy went down the referee called it a knockdown. The following morning, he told Rowdy he had made a mistake. Unfortunately, that did not help Rowdy, or his career.

Throughout his career, Rowdy continued to work. “There are workers and there are thinkers. I am a worker.” A new opportunity came his way: wrestling trainer and movie actor. Not a bad combination. The movie, “Vision Quest,” was going to be filmed in Spokane. The lead character, played by Matthew Modine, needed someone to teach him how to wrestle. He needed more than that. He needed to look like a wrestler. At 6’3” he looked more like a stick figure rather than a boxer. The director came knocking at Rowdy’s door.

“I wrestled in school and had won a national freestyle tournament.” He was offered several university scholarships, but, realizing he was no great thinker, stuck with the boxing. The wrestling was about to pay off.

Rowdy worked Modine extremely hard. There was simply no meat on him. Modine trained diligently. To build up some muscle, Rowdy kept him on weights. Slowly the muscles started to grow and he and Modine became pretty decent friends. Rowdy was given a part in the film. Unfortunately, no starring roles followed. Knobby-faced boxers are not in big demand.

After 23 professional fights, Rowdy retired in 1996. He had boxed far too many amateur bouts and had gotten a late start in the pros. He knew he was shot. Knowing when to leave any endeavor is a quality trait, especially for a boxer.