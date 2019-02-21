Whenever all-time greats stay in the game too long we often forget their past achievements.

When Roy Jones Jr. fought Virgil Hill on April 25, 1998, at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, he was already fighting above his ideal weight. But he was still winning, and was still considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the game. Hill's record was 43-2. Jones was 35-1. Speed, power and precision were the hallmarks of Roy's gift, and they were all on display when he got it on with "Quicksilver" Hill…