Roy Jones Jr. vs. Virgil Hill

By Boxing News on February 21, 2019
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Virgil Hill
Whenever all-time greats stay in the game too long we often forget their past achievements.

Whenever all-time greats stay too long we tend to forget their past achievements. When Roy Jones Jr. fought Virgil Hill on April 25, 1998, at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, he was already fighting above his ideal weight. But he was still winning, and was still considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the game. Hill’s record was 43-2. Jones was 35-1. Speed, power and precision were the hallmarks of Roy’s gift, and they were all on display when he got it on with “Quicksilver” Hill…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Roy Jones vs Virgil Hill



Tags: Roy Jones Jr. Virgil Hill

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Roy Jones Jr.

  • Virgil Hill

Real Name Roy Levesta Jones
Origin Pensacola Florida USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.01.16 (50)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W61+L8+D0=69
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Alton Merkerson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.03.28 Paul Vasquez 10-6-1 W(TKO) 1/10
2015.03.06 Willie Williams 14-8-2 W(TKO) 2/10
2014.09.26 Hany Atiyo 14-2-0 W(KO) 1/12
2014.07.26 Courtney Fry 18-5-0 W(RTD) 5/12
2013.12.21 Zine Eddine Benmakhlouf 17-3-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.30 Pawel Glazewski 17-0-0 W(SD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record