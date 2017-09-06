Roy Jones Jr. vs. Clinton Woods

By Boxing News on September 6, 2017
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Clinton Woods
Woods was a good fighter, make no mistake about it. But Jones was the best of the best.

On Sept. 7, 2002 at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon, Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr., in defense of his WBC/IBF/WBA/WBF light heavyweight titles, met 32-1 Clinton Woods from Sheffield, Yorkshire, England. Woods was a darn good fighter, make no mistake about it. But the 46-1 Jones was the best of the best, as Clinton Woods was soon to find out…

Roy Jones Jr vs Clinton Woods - 1/2



Roy Jones Jr vs Clinton Woods - 2/2



Fighter's Info

  • Roy Jones Jr

  • Clinton Woods

Real Name Roy Levesta Jones
Origin Pensacola Florida USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.01.16 (48)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W61+L8+D0=69
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Alton Merkerson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.03.28 Paul Vasquez 10-6-1 W(TKO) 1/10
2015.03.06 Willie Williams 14-8-2 W(TKO) 2/10
2014.09.26 Hany Atiyo 14-2-0 W(KO) 1/12
2014.07.26 Courtney Fry 18-5-0 W(RTD) 5/12
2013.12.21 Zine Eddine Benmakhlouf 17-3-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.30 Pawel Glazewski 17-0-0 W(SD) 10/10

