Roy Jones Jr. vs. Clinton Woods

By Boxing News on September 6, 2017

Woods was a good fighter, make no mistake about it. But Jones was the best of the best.



On Sept. 7, 2002 at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon, Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr., in defense of his WBC/IBF/WBA/WBF light heavyweight titles, met 32-1 Clinton Woods from Sheffield, Yorkshire, England. Woods was a darn good fighter, make no mistake about it. But the 46-1 Jones was the best of the best, as Clinton Woods was soon to find out…

Roy Jones Jr vs Clinton Woods - 1/2