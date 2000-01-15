Roy Jones Jr. vs. David Telesco

By Boxing News on January 14, 2018
The great Roy Jones Jr. fought David Telesco at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

On January 15, 2000 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, WBC/WBA/IBF light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr., from Pensacola, Florida, defended his titles against David Telesco, from Port Chester, New York. Jones was 40-1, his single loss coming by DQ to Montell Griffin in 1997 (and later avenged). Telesco was 23-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Fighter's Info

  • Roy Jones Jr

  • David Telesco

Real Name Roy Levesta Jones
Origin Pensacola Florida USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.01.16 (49)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W61+L8+D0=69
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Alton Merkerson

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record