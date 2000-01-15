The great Roy Jones Jr. fought David Telesco at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

On January 15, 2000 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, WBC/WBA/IBF light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr., from Pensacola, Florida, defended his titles against David Telesco, from Port Chester, New York. Jones was 40-1, his single loss coming by DQ to Montell Griffin in 1997 (and later avenged). Telesco was 23-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…