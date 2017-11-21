Roy Jones Jr. was undefeated at 33-0. The Bodysnatcher from Jamaica was 49-3-1.

On November 22, 1996 at the Ice Palace in Tampa, Florida, former middleweight and super middleweight champion Roy Jones Jr., from Pensacola, Florida, fought former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Mike McCallum, from Kingston, Jamaica, for the interim WBC light heavyweight title. Jones was undefeated at 33-0. The Bodysnatcher was 49-3-1 and aptly named, but if anyone’s body was about to be snatched it was his…