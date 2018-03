Roy Jones Jr. vs. Omar Sheika

By Boxing News on March 20, 2018

Roy Jones was 52-5 coming in. Sheika was 27-8. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.



On March 21, 2009 at the Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida, future Hall-of-Famer Roy Jones Jr., hailing from Pensacola, Florida, fought Omar Sheika, from Paterson, New Jersey, for the vacant WBO NABO light heavyweight title. Jones was 52-5 coming in. Sheika was 27-8. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion