Roy Jones Jr. vs. Omar Sheika

By Boxing News on March 20, 2018
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Omar Sheika
On March 21, 2009 at the Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida, future Hall-of-Famer Roy Jones Jr., hailing from Pensacola, Florida, fought Omar Sheika, from Paterson, New Jersey, for the vacant WBO NABO light heavyweight title. Jones was 52-5 coming in. Sheika was 27-8. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

58 Roy Jones Jr vs Sheika 2009 03 21, USA



Real Name Roy Levesta Jones
Origin Pensacola Florida USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.01.16 (49)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W61+L8+D0=69
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Alton Merkerson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.03.28 Paul Vasquez 10-6-1 W(TKO) 1/10
2015.03.06 Willie Williams 14-8-2 W(TKO) 2/10
2014.09.26 Hany Atiyo 14-2-0 W(KO) 1/12
2014.07.26 Courtney Fry 18-5-0 W(RTD) 5/12
2013.12.21 Zine Eddine Benmakhlouf 17-3-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.30 Pawel Glazewski 17-0-0 W(SD) 10/10

