Roy Jones Jr. vs. Otis Grant

By Boxing News on November 13, 2017
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Otis Grant
Jones was 37-1. His single loss was by DQ to Montell Griffin a year and a half earlier.

On November 14, 1998 at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut, WBC/WBA light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. from Pensacola, Florida, United States defended his titles against WBO middleweight Otis Grant, (31-1-1) from Quebec, Canada by way of Saint Ann, Jamaica. Jones was 37-1 going in, his only loss was by DQ to Montell Griffin a year and a half earlier. Grant was 31-1-1, a solid pro moving up in weight against one of the greats…

1998-11-14 Roy Jones Jr vs Otis Grant



Fighter's Info

  • Roy Jones Jr

  • Otis Grant

Real Name Roy Levesta Jones
Origin Pensacola Florida USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.01.16 (48)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W61+L8+D0=69
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Alton Merkerson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.03.28 Paul Vasquez 10-6-1 W(TKO) 1/10
2015.03.06 Willie Williams 14-8-2 W(TKO) 2/10
2014.09.26 Hany Atiyo 14-2-0 W(KO) 1/12
2014.07.26 Courtney Fry 18-5-0 W(RTD) 5/12
2013.12.21 Zine Eddine Benmakhlouf 17-3-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.30 Pawel Glazewski 17-0-0 W(SD) 10/10

