On November 14, 1998 at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut, WBC/WBA light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. from Pensacola, Florida, United States defended his titles against WBO middleweight Otis Grant, (31-1-1) from Quebec, Canada by way of Saint Ann, Jamaica. Jones was 37-1 going in, his only loss was by DQ to Montell Griffin a year and a half earlier. Grant was 31-1-1, a solid pro moving up in weight against one of the greats…