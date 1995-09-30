Roy Jones met Tony Thorton at the Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Sept. 30, 1995.

On September 30, 1995 at the Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida, IBF super middleweight champion Roy Jones Jr. from Pensacola, Florida, defended his title against Tony Thornton, aka the Punching Postman, from Glassboro, New Jersey. Jones was undefeated at 29-0. Thornton was 37-6-1. Thornton may have been the Punching Postman, but Jones had a special delivery package with Thornton’s name on it that was labeled handle with care…