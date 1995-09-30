Roy Jones Jr. vs. Tony Thornton

By Boxing News on September 29, 2018
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Tony Thornton
Roy Jones met Tony Thorton at the Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Sept. 30, 1995.

On September 30, 1995 at the Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida, IBF super middleweight champion Roy Jones Jr. from Pensacola, Florida, defended his title against Tony Thornton, aka the Punching Postman, from Glassboro, New Jersey. Jones was undefeated at 29-0. Thornton was 37-6-1. Thornton may have been the Punching Postman, but Jones had a special delivery package with Thornton’s name on it that was labeled handle with care…

1995-09-30 Roy Jones Jr vs Tony Thornton



Fighter's Info

  • Roy Jones Jr

  • Tony Thornton

Real Name Roy Levesta Jones
Origin Pensacola Florida USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.01.16 (49)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W61+L8+D0=69
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Alton Merkerson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.03.28 Paul Vasquez 10-6-1 W(TKO) 1/10
2015.03.06 Willie Williams 14-8-2 W(TKO) 2/10
2014.09.26 Hany Atiyo 14-2-0 W(KO) 1/12
2014.07.26 Courtney Fry 18-5-0 W(RTD) 5/12
2013.12.21 Zine Eddine Benmakhlouf 17-3-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.30 Pawel Glazewski 17-0-0 W(SD) 10/10

