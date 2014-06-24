Roy Jones Jr. vs. Vinny Pazienza

By Boxing News on June 23, 2017
Jones was 28-0 coming in. Pazienza was 40-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On June 24, 1995 at the Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF super middleweight champion Roy Jones Jr., from Pensacola, Florida, defended his title against IBC super middleweight champion Vinny Pazienza, from Cranston, Rhode Island. Jones was undefeated as 28-0 coming in. Pazienza was 40-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Roy Jones Jr vs Vinny Pazienza 29th of 63



  1. Barry 03:05am, 06/24/2014

    i can recall this fight well, Jones showed incredible speed of hand and foot, he was so fast slow-motion camera could not capture the punches. Vinny Pazienza took a fearful beating but his toughness marked him down as a great fighter.

Fighter's Info

  • Roy Jones Jr

  • Vinny Pazienza

Real Name Roy Levesta Jones
Origin Pensacola Florida USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.01.16 (48)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W61+L8+D0=69
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Alton Merkerson

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.03.28 Paul Vasquez 10-6-1 W(TKO) 1/10
2015.03.06 Willie Williams 14-8-2 W(TKO) 2/10
2014.09.26 Hany Atiyo 14-2-0 W(KO) 1/12
2014.07.26 Courtney Fry 18-5-0 W(RTD) 5/12
2013.12.21 Zine Eddine Benmakhlouf 17-3-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.30 Pawel Glazewski 17-0-0 W(SD) 10/10

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record