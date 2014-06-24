On June 24, 1995 at the Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF super middleweight champion Roy Jones Jr., from Pensacola, Florida, defended his title against IBC super middleweight champion Vinny Pazienza, from Cranston, Rhode Island. Jones was undefeated as 28-0 coming in. Pazienza was 40-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

