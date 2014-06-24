Roy Jones Jr. vs. Vinny Pazienza
By Boxing News on June 23, 2017

On June 24, 1995 at the Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF super middleweight champion Roy Jones Jr., from Pensacola, Florida, defended his title against IBC super middleweight champion Vinny Pazienza, from Cranston, Rhode Island. Jones was undefeated as 28-0 coming in. Pazienza was 40-5. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Barry 03:05am, 06/24/2014
i can recall this fight well, Jones showed incredible speed of hand and foot, he was so fast slow-motion camera could not capture the punches. Vinny Pazienza took a fearful beating but his toughness marked him down as a great fighter.