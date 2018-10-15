Ruben Olivares vs. Chucho Castillo

By Boxing News on October 15, 2018
Ruben Olivares vs. Chucho Castillo
Olivares was 60-0-1 going in, Castillo was 39-10-2, and the tide was about to turn.

On October 16, 1970 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, bantamweight champion Ruben Olivares defended his WBC/WBA titles against Chucho Castillo. Both fighters were super tough warriors from Mexico City and they had fought six months earlier. Olivares won that bout by UD 15. For the rematch, Olivares was 60-0-1 going in, Castillo was 39-10-2, and the tide was about to turn…

Ruben Olivares UD15 Chucho Castillo Part 1/7



Ruben Olivares UD15 Chucho Castillo Part 2/7



Ruben Olivares UD15 Chucho Castillo Part 3/7



Ruben Olivares UD15 Chucho Castillo Part 4/7



Ruben Olivars UD15 Chucho Castillo Part 5/7



Ruben Olivares UD15 Chucho Castillo Part 6/7



Ruben Olivares UD15 Chucho Castillo Part 7/7



Fighter's Info

  • Ruben Olivares

  • Chucho Castillo

Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1947.01.14 (71)
Rated at Bantamweight
W-L-D W88+L15+D3=106
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Cuyo HernÃ¡ndez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1988.03.12 Ignacio Madrid 2-2-0 L(KO) 4/10
1986.02.25 Roman Almaguer 13-9-4 D(PTS) 4/4
1981.11.24 Margarito Marquez 8-2-0 L(SD) 10/10
1980.08.24 Rafael Gandarilla 1-6-0 L(TKO) 8/10
1980.04.25 Sergio Reyes 16-10-0 W(TKO) 7/10
1980.03.07 Carlos Serrano 5-2-0 W(TKO) 5/10

