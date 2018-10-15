Olivares was 60-0-1 going in, Castillo was 39-10-2, and the tide was about to turn.

On October 16, 1970 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, bantamweight champion Ruben Olivares defended his WBC/WBA titles against Chucho Castillo. Both fighters were super tough warriors from Mexico City and they had fought six months earlier. Olivares won that bout by UD 15. For the rematch, Olivares was 60-0-1 going in, Castillo was 39-10-2, and the tide was about to turn…