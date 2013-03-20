On March 19, 1972 at El Toreo de Cuatro Caminos in Mexico City, Mexico, longtime WBC/WBA bantamweight champion Ruben Olivares, from Mexico City, fought NABF bantamweight champion Rafael Herrera, from Jalisco, Mexico, in the first of their two fights. Olivares was 68-3-1 coming in. Herrera was 42-5-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

