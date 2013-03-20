Ruben Olivares vs. Rafael Herrera
By Boxing News on March 18, 2018
Ruben Olivares was 68-3-1. Herrera was 42-5-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On March 19, 1972 at El Toreo de Cuatro Caminos in Mexico City, Mexico, longtime WBC/WBA bantamweight champion Ruben Olivares, from Mexico City, fought NABF bantamweight champion Rafael Herrera, from Jalisco, Mexico, in the first of their two fights. Olivares was 68-3-1 coming in. Herrera was 42-5-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
nicolas 06:31pm, 03/19/2015
Sorry, my mistake, thought that this was against Castillo.
nicolas 06:30pm, 03/19/2015
Accually Olivares was 57-0-1. I think that Castilo’s record was not as good. Honestly believe that those Batam’s back then fare superior than what you have today, this is partially due to the Super Flyweight division, and even the Super Batam weight division.
ray fritz 01:41pm, 03/20/2013
You know Barkley/Hearns was a great upset both times!!Styles ha ha ,like Norton/Ali!! Duran /Barkley was great,at least I picked one right for the year
ray fritz 09:03am, 03/20/2013
As banty Ruben great, only live bantam greater Jofre wow what a fight with him Medel. Medel was tough as nails! Rose,Pimentel just a notch lower.
ray fritz 09:00am, 03/20/2013
Ruben was great, never ducked anyone, he and Napoles made Forum boxing in Inglewood