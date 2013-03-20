Ruben Olivares vs. Rafael Herrera

By Boxing News on March 18, 2018
Ruben Olivares vs. Rafael Herrera
Ruben Olivares was 68-3-1. Herrera was 42-5-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On March 19, 1972 at El Toreo de Cuatro Caminos in Mexico City, Mexico, longtime WBC/WBA bantamweight champion Ruben Olivares, from Mexico City, fought NABF bantamweight champion Rafael Herrera, from Jalisco, Mexico, in the first of their two fights. Olivares was 68-3-1 coming in. Herrera was 42-5-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Rafael Herrera - Ruben Olivares I



Tags: Ruben Olivares Rafael Herrera March 19th 1972 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. nicolas 06:31pm, 03/19/2015

    Sorry, my mistake, thought that this was against Castillo.

  2. nicolas 06:30pm, 03/19/2015

    Accually Olivares was 57-0-1. I think that Castilo’s record was not as good. Honestly believe that those Batam’s back then fare superior than what you have today, this is partially due to the Super Flyweight division, and even the Super Batam weight division.

  3. ray fritz 01:41pm, 03/20/2013

    You know Barkley/Hearns was a great upset both times!!Styles ha ha ,like Norton/Ali!! Duran /Barkley was great,at least I picked one right for the year

  4. ray fritz 09:03am, 03/20/2013

    As banty Ruben great, only live bantam greater Jofre wow what a fight with him Medel. Medel was tough as nails! Rose,Pimentel just a notch lower.

  5. ray fritz 09:00am, 03/20/2013

    Ruben was great, never ducked anyone, he and Napoles made Forum boxing in Inglewood

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Ruben Olivares

  • Rafael Herrera

Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1947.01.14 (71)
Rated at Bantamweight
W-L-D W88+L15+D3=106
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Cuyo HernÃ¡ndez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1988.03.12 Ignacio Madrid 2-2-0 L(KO) 4/10
1986.02.25 Roman Almaguer 13-9-4 D(PTS) 4/4
1981.11.24 Margarito Marquez 8-2-0 L(SD) 10/10
1980.08.24 Rafael Gandarilla 1-6-0 L(TKO) 8/10
1980.04.25 Sergio Reyes 16-10-0 W(TKO) 7/10
1980.03.07 Carlos Serrano 5-2-0 W(TKO) 5/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record