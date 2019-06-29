Rubin Carter vs. Florentino Fernandez

By Boxing News on June 29, 2019
Hurricane Carter met Florentino Fernandez at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27,1962

“The kindest thing I can say about my childhood is that I survived it.”—Former middleweight contender Rubin “Hurricane” Carter

Rubin Carter met Florentino Fernandez at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27,1962. Fernandez was 31-5 going in, having fought such stellar talents as Paddy DeMarco, Gaspar Oretga, Ralph Dupas, Emile Griffith, Gene Fullmer, Dick Tiger and Joey Giambra. The hard punching Carter was 12-2 and in the early stages of his foreshortened career. The always dangerous Hurricane Carter earned his stripes that night. The great Don Dunphy calls the action…

  • Rubin Carter

  • Florentino Fernandez

Origin Clifton, NJ, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1937.05.06 (82)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W27+L12+D1=40
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Tommy Parks

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1966.08.06 Juan Rivero 52-13-3 L(PTS) 10/10
1966.03.08 Wilbert McClure 18-4-0 D(PTS) 10/10
1966.02.26 Ernest Burford 37-14-4 W(KO) 8/10
1966.01.25 Stan Harrington 59-16-2 L(PTS) 10/10
1966.01.18 Johnny Morris 25-9-0 L(SD) 10/10
1966.01.08 Wilbert McClure 18-3-0 W(PTS) 10/10

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record