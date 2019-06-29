Hurricane Carter met Florentino Fernandez at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27,1962

“The kindest thing I can say about my childhood is that I survived it.”—Former middleweight contender Rubin “Hurricane” Carter

Rubin Carter met Florentino Fernandez at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27,1962. Fernandez was 31-5 going in, having fought such stellar talents as Paddy DeMarco, Gaspar Oretga, Ralph Dupas, Emile Griffith, Gene Fullmer, Dick Tiger and Joey Giambra. The hard punching Carter was 12-2 and in the early stages of his foreshortened career. The always dangerous Hurricane Carter earned his stripes that night. The great Don Dunphy calls the action…