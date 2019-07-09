It sounds like Anthony Joshua is trying to convince himself of something very few believe.

Joshua won’t be muscle-bound when he fights Ruiz a second time. He looks lean if not particularly mean…

IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has spent the week traveling the globe. With press conferences in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, New York City on Thursday, and in London today, Ruiz said he is “still hungry” and has every intention of retaining his belts when he rematches Anthony Joshua on December 7.

Ruiz has been living it up since dethroning Joshua. And if he’s “still hungry,” it’s not for want of eating. But he’s determined to win again, and determination, married to skill, is what it will take to defeat Joshua a second time, assuming Joshua doesn’t or hasn’t already beaten himself.

“I know Anthony wants to get his belts back,” said Ruiz at the final stop of his world press junket, “but they’re mine. All this hard work and dedication throughout my life means on December 7 we’re going to win in the same fashion.”

Joshua won’t be muscle-bound when they fight a second time. He looks lean if not particularly mean. But he has a lot to learn and has had little time to learn it, whereas with Ruiz fighting is second nature.

“The motivation is within me,” countered Joshua. “It’s about having that championship mindset. If I have that in life, I know where I’m headed.”

And if Joshua doesn’t have that championship mindset, will he lose to Ruiz again?

“My fights are never cherry picked,” AJ added. “I’m fighting someone who is a champion rather than someone who is a stepping stone to a champion. Andy Ruiz is the best heavyweight out there.”

It sounds like Joshua is trying to convince himself of something very few believe. Or he might be taking a gratuitous dig at Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

“Once I’ve got my purpose of life organised, I can do anything and that motivation will be the same.

“Put me on the street to clean graffiti off the wall, I want to make sure my graffiti cleaning is better than yours—and that’s just my purpose in life.

“So motivation isn’t just about boxing.

“I’ve got to make a few changes in my lifestyle now to correct and align them again so I align my stars so, come December 7 I’m shooting straight and I know where I’m heading.

“And that’s towards those titles that at the minute are just out of reach, but sooner or later I’ll be able to touch them again.”