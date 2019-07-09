Ruiz is hungry, Joshua is lean
Joshua won’t be muscle-bound when he fights Ruiz a second time. He looks lean if not particularly mean…
IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has spent the week traveling the globe. With press conferences in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, New York City on Thursday, and in London today, Ruiz said he is “still hungry” and has every intention of retaining his belts when he rematches Anthony Joshua on December 7.
Ruiz has been living it up since dethroning Joshua. And if he’s “still hungry,” it’s not for want of eating. But he’s determined to win again, and determination, married to skill, is what it will take to defeat Joshua a second time, assuming Joshua doesn’t or hasn’t already beaten himself.
“I know Anthony wants to get his belts back,” said Ruiz at the final stop of his world press junket, “but they’re mine. All this hard work and dedication throughout my life means on December 7 we’re going to win in the same fashion.”
Joshua won’t be muscle-bound when they fight a second time. He looks lean if not particularly mean. But he has a lot to learn and has had little time to learn it, whereas with Ruiz fighting is second nature.
“The motivation is within me,” countered Joshua. “It’s about having that championship mindset. If I have that in life, I know where I’m headed.”
And if Joshua doesn’t have that championship mindset, will he lose to Ruiz again?
“My fights are never cherry picked,” AJ added. “I’m fighting someone who is a champion rather than someone who is a stepping stone to a champion. Andy Ruiz is the best heavyweight out there.”
It sounds like Joshua is trying to convince himself of something very few believe. Or he might be taking a gratuitous dig at Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.
“Once I’ve got my purpose of life organised, I can do anything and that motivation will be the same.
“Put me on the street to clean graffiti off the wall, I want to make sure my graffiti cleaning is better than yours—and that’s just my purpose in life.
“So motivation isn’t just about boxing.
“I’ve got to make a few changes in my lifestyle now to correct and align them again so I align my stars so, come December 7 I’m shooting straight and I know where I’m heading.
“And that’s towards those titles that at the minute are just out of reach, but sooner or later I’ll be able to touch them again.”
Koolz 10:58am, 09/07/2019
How does Joshua feel though knowing that he could be grazed on the top of the head and completely lose it. What kind of fight is going to be fighting.
Forget about what Ruiz looks like he is a solid boxer with very fast hands.
I just see him beating Joshua again!
They Call Me Fredo 06:11am, 09/07/2019
I’m not buying the “muscle-bound” theory. Sure thing, Joshua was gassed early, but he has always had a bit of a stamina issue just like another muscular British fighter from back in the day named Frank Bruno. But then again, Ken Norton and Mike Weaver ( who had perhaps the most muscular build of any top ranked world class fighter ever IMO ) both could fight for 15 hard rounds. Norton vs. Ali and Holmes, or Weaver vs. Tate or Coetzee. are good examples of Norton and Weaver both having great stamina for heavyweights. That being said, me thinks Joshua did spend too much time in the weight room in the past, time that should have been spent in the boxing gym and out on the road. But then again all these fighters nowadays IMO do weight exercises that I can’t see transferring over to the ring. I even saw Tyson Fury was performing an ugly as hell rounded back successful 500lb deadlift that looked like a potential visit to snap city. Surely this was Tyson fooling around and not part of his regular routine. Perhaps for all his athletic skills and physical attributes, Joshua doesn’t have the right mental make-up? It seemed that Joshua folded up almost immediately after Ruiz got up and started fighting back after Joshua floored him in the third round. Joshua needs to use his legs and his length this time around IF he is capable. IF Ruiz is 6’2” then Joshua must be closer to 6’7”, there seems to be an ever bigger height advantage than the 4 inches described in the listed heights.