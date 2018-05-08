I spoke with Jack Reiss to hear about the situation from his perspective. (Photo: Courtesy)

On Saturday, May 5, unified middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) defended his titles against former junior middleweight challenger Vanes Martirosyan (36-4-1, 21 KOs) from StubHub Center in Carson, California. In the second round, power-punching Golovkin began landing many clean shots on Vanes that took their toll—he was visibly hurt, a fact that Golovkin knew he could capitalize on. He stepped in to deliver a vicious flurry in an attempt to finish his opponent.

It worked. Vanes sank to the canvas and wasn’t able to beat the count given by referee Jack Reiss, who waved off the bout.

The replay shown on HBO revealed that there was a little punch thrown by Golovkin just slightly after Vanes’ knee had touched the canvas. In real time, it happened in a fleeting moment; but HBO commentators Jim Lampley and Roy Jones, Jr. discussed the stoppage by Reiss and the fact that he could have made the choice to disqualify Golovkin for a punch landing after his opponent was technically down.

Today, I spoke with Reiss by phone to hear about the situation from his perspective.

“What was going through my mind when it happened was: what put him down, and what’s keeping him down?” Jack explained. “I had to decide: was it a flurry of punches that put him down, and was it the flurry of punches that were keeping him down—or was it that little finishing punch that was keeping him down?

“Based upon what I saw, and the fact that I was coming in and Gennady kinda took a little bit off the punch because he saw me coming in…that punch had very little effect…what was keeping him down is what put him down—the flurry of punches.”

Reiss extrapolated on how experienced officials determine whether a blow is legal in a split second moment like this one. “It’s like a punch at the bell. If a guy is throwing, and then the bell rings—if the punch was already started before the bell rang—it’s a legal punch.”

