“Get in the gym. Focus on your gym work. The best fighters spent more time in the gym than anywhere else…”

“Are you trying to be a part-time boxer and part-time track runner?”—Anthony Joshua, talking about Tyson Fury’s training regime (as reported in the Australian media, 23rd July 2018)

I read the article this quote came from as the rest of the house was sleeping. Right before I fed the cat and bemoaned the fact I couldn’t bring myself to run around the block in this heat. Or at all.

Anthony made the comments, allegedly, when asked about a likely bout with Fury, now that we know Deontay Wilder has dipped his toe in the Matchroom water and felt it not to his liking (just how much money do two people need in life to feel happy?). Joshua stated that he thought Fury was a “good boxer,” and was open to them meeting early next year if the options were right. But Anthony is not only modest, he’s generous. I mean, how many fighters give genuine advice to a prospective opponent?

“Get in the gym. Focus on your gym work. The best fighters spent more time in the gym than anywhere else… Why would you do one boxing session and one run?” Joshua advised Fury. Is this correct?

I guess, for me, this is a simple argument to make from Joshua’s point of view. He’s an immensely impressive physical specimen. His physique makes me feel so inferior that I can’t even begin to lace up my trainers without thinking, “No matter what I do I’ll never look like that.” So, undeniably, Anthony Joshua has forgotten more about working out in the gym than I will ever learn. He’s a professional. He’s a nice guy. And he’s the world heavyweight champion. People tend to listen when athletes like him speak.

Once upon a time I stayed abroad in the Fury training camp for a week. I’ve also seen Tyson train during other camps here in the UK. And, yes, he runs. It’s part of the regime. In fact, I don’t know of any boxer who doesn’t run as a regular part of their training. Running builds stamina. Ask Rocky Marciano (if you could).

Marciano was, for me, one of the fittest and most relentless heavyweights in history. Okay, let’s not debate his weight, opponents, blah blah blah, but just stick to his fitness. Here is a famous quote by Archie Moore (no slouch himself): “He just had more stamina than anyone else in those days, He was like a bull with gloves.” Archie was right, of course. He’d fought Marciano, Patterson, and a young Ali.

Rocky would famously run up and down hills with weights attached to his ankles. He’d run every single day, Christmas included, and he’d put in hilly twelve to fifteen milers daily in the week or so leading up to a fight. In short, Rocky could run. If he had entered my local park run last weekend he wouldn’t have come last. But Marciano wasn’t the only running heavyweight.

Muhammad Ali ran every day he was in training. He liked to run in army boots, or so the legend goes. Six miles before breakfast. Does Ali count among Joshua’s ‘best fighters’? I’d guess he does.

So what’s behind this barb? Is it a snide jab at a man who is not yet back at his best? Is Joshua simply defending himself against Fury’s old comment that Anthony is “just a bodybuilder”? Whatever. They will meet at some point if Fury can hold on to the sport with both hands and without negative distractions. Joshua would relish it, and I know Tyson would love a night like they could provide us with. Perhaps we’ll see how effective running is…