Burnett becomes a World Champion

By Cain Bradley on June 12, 2017
Northern Ireland got another champion this weekend as Burnett defeated Lee Haskins.

Ryan Burnett was the favorite heading into the contest and his speed and power was too much for Lee Haskins…

Northern Ireland got another champion this weekend as Ryan Burnett (17-0) defeated Lee Haskins (34-4) to win the IBF Bantamweight title. Burnett was the favorite heading into the contest and his speed and power was far too much for Haskins. The result was somehow a split decision. Two judges scored it 119-107 to Burnett whilst one had it 118-108 to Haskins. The only explanation so far has been that the judge marked the scorecard the wrong way around. The judge, according to Hearn, asked a photographer which corner Haskins was in. When told the red corner he presumably was confused with the red shorts of Burnett. Thankfully, it did not matter in the grand scheme of things.

Burnett dropped Haskins twice, in round six and eleven and his right hand was unstoppable all night long. He was cut and expects to be off till October or November to allow it to heal. The 25-year-old has a big domestic clash with Jamie McDonnell down the line. His mandatory looks like being unbeaten Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez. Haskins appeared on Twitter to tell his fans that he “gave it his all.” If he returns to the ring it could be against domestic rival Stuart Hall who he defeated in a controversial world title defense.

Comments

  1. Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 06:34am, 06/12/2017

    Didn’t realize Bruno Sammartino was still alive, God bless his soul. Looks like they had their names on their trunks and he still got it ass backwards!

Fighter's Info

  • Ryan Burnett

  • Lee Haskins

Origin Belfast Northern Ireland United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1992.05.21 (25)
Rated at Bantamweight
W-L-D W9+L0+D0=9

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.11 Stephon McIntyre 2-7-2 W(KO) 1/6
2015.03.27 Faycal Messaoudene 5-21-1 W(PTS) 6/6x3
2015.02.27 Isaac Owusu 23-7-0 W(TKO) 2/6
2014.11.29 Stefan Slavchev 5-11-1 W(TKO) 4/4x3
2014.11.22 Valentin Marinov 7-11-1 W(TKO) 1/6x3
2013.11.16 Sergio Perez 4-1-0 W(UD) 6/6

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record