Ryan Garcia is the hottest of hot prospects in Golden Boy’s stable. (Photo: Cynthia Saldana)

Saturday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, in a fight streamed live on Facebook Watch, Ryan Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs), the 20-year-old lightweight from Los Angeles, won a majority decision over NABA junior lightweight champion Carlos Morales (17-3-3, 6 KOs), the 28-year-old steppingstone from Victorville, California, by way of Tulancingo, Hidalgo, Mexico, after 10 adequate rounds.

The final scores were 98-92 twice (Max DeLuca and Edward Hernandez Sr.) and 95-95 (David Denkin).

Ranked in the top 10 by the WBO and WBA, Garcia is the hottest of hot prospects in Golden Boy’s stable and is being matched accordingly against fighters whose job it is to make him look good.

But feather-fisted Morales failed to cooperate.

He rocked the young phenom in the latter rounds, forcing him to hold on for dear life, while signaling that the anointing of Garcia as the Next Big Thing is premature, if not nearly as premature as talk of matching him with Gervonta Davis.

According to CompuBox, Garcia connected with 142 of 382 (37.2%) total punches to 93 of 451 (20.6%) for Morales. He also landed more jabs, 41 to 17, and 101 power punches to 76 for Morales.

“First I wanna say much respect to Carlos Morales,” said Garcia after the final bell. “I felt like the fight was closer than the scorecards say. He did a great job. Morales is a great fighter, and this fight showed me what I need to work on.

“It was a great fight.”

Great fight or not, Morales believes he was robbed.

“He (Garcia) was holding too much. Overall I feel I gave a good performance. He was a tough opponent. He’s young and fast. He has some pop, but he doesn’t hit that hard. I felt I won the fight.”