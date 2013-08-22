Salvador Sanchez vs. Wilfredo Gomez

By Boxing News on August 20, 2018
Salvador Sanchez vs. Wilfredo Gomez
Sanchez was 41-1-1. Gomez was 32-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On August 21, 1981 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC featherweight champion Salvador Sanchez, from Santiago Tianguistenco, México, defended his title against WBC super bantamweight champion Wilfredo Gomez, from Las Monjas, Puerto Rico. Sanchez was 41-1-1 coming in. Gomez was undefeated at 32-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Salvador Sanchez vs Wilfredo Gomez



Comments

  1. Carlos Torres 08:35pm, 08/23/2014

    What a great shame that Salvador Sanchez died so young. This boxing tragedy denied boxing fans the ability of witnessing many more great victories that Sanchez would have undeniably would have had in his career.

  2. Eric 11:24am, 08/21/2014

    @Cliff…Rematch would’ve no doubt been a great fight. Sanchez was well on his way to being an all time great before his untimely death. The rematch would be a tough call. I’m sure Gomez would’ve trained as if his life depended on it had there been anoher fight with Sanchez.

  3. Kurt 07:10pm, 08/26/2013

    I hear more and more whispers about Sanchez being one of the original PED users.  He did have super human endurance. Who knows, maybe he was years ahead in using.

  4. Cliff 06:46pm, 08/24/2013

    One of my favorite fights of all time from two of my all-time favorite fighters. Sanchez caught Gomez early and broke his rt. cheek bone with that left hook. It’s amazing Gomez continued to stalk Sanchez all night let alone continue. But Gomez had a will like no other! Sanchez just kept stabbing Gomez with that jab and catching him in exchanges before finally putting Gomez away. Couple of observations: how easy Gomez was able to trap Sanchez in the corners and even buckle him in the 7th. Despite the broken cheekbone Gomez was still able to slip punches like radar. Gomez seemed to be hurting Sanchez with those shots to the heart; Sanchez granite chin and Gomez heart. Also Sanchez seemed to be coasting at times just biding his time. One wonders what would have happened had Gomez not gotten blasted in rd. one. The rematch? Sanchez by decision in a very, very tough fight!

  5. Jan Swart 02:58am, 08/22/2013

    Sanchez passed away in 1982 at the age of 23. The “Fighter’s Info’ - age 54 - is clearly incorrect.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Salvador Sanchez

  • Wilfredo Gomez

Origin Tianguistenco M xico Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1959.01.26 (59)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W44+L1+D1=46
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Jose Valenzuela

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1982.07.21 Azumah Nelson 13-0-0 W(TKO) 15/15
1982.05.08 Rocky Garcia 23-2-0 W(UD) 15/15
1981.12.12 Pat Cowdell 19-2-0 W(SD) 15/15
1981.08.21 Wilfredo Gomez 32-0-1 W(TKO) 8/15
1981.07.11 Nicky Perez 50-3-0 W(UD) 10/10
1981.03.22 Roberto Castanon 43-1-0 W(TKO) 10/15

