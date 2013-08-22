Salvador Sanchez vs. Wilfredo Gomez
Sanchez was 41-1-1. Gomez was 32-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On August 21, 1981 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC featherweight champion Salvador Sanchez, from Santiago Tianguistenco, México, defended his title against WBC super bantamweight champion Wilfredo Gomez, from Las Monjas, Puerto Rico. Sanchez was 41-1-1 coming in. Gomez was undefeated at 32-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Carlos Torres 08:35pm, 08/23/2014
What a great shame that Salvador Sanchez died so young. This boxing tragedy denied boxing fans the ability of witnessing many more great victories that Sanchez would have undeniably would have had in his career.
Eric 11:24am, 08/21/2014
@Cliff…Rematch would’ve no doubt been a great fight. Sanchez was well on his way to being an all time great before his untimely death. The rematch would be a tough call. I’m sure Gomez would’ve trained as if his life depended on it had there been anoher fight with Sanchez.
Kurt 07:10pm, 08/26/2013
I hear more and more whispers about Sanchez being one of the original PED users. He did have super human endurance. Who knows, maybe he was years ahead in using.
Cliff 06:46pm, 08/24/2013
One of my favorite fights of all time from two of my all-time favorite fighters. Sanchez caught Gomez early and broke his rt. cheek bone with that left hook. It’s amazing Gomez continued to stalk Sanchez all night let alone continue. But Gomez had a will like no other! Sanchez just kept stabbing Gomez with that jab and catching him in exchanges before finally putting Gomez away. Couple of observations: how easy Gomez was able to trap Sanchez in the corners and even buckle him in the 7th. Despite the broken cheekbone Gomez was still able to slip punches like radar. Gomez seemed to be hurting Sanchez with those shots to the heart; Sanchez granite chin and Gomez heart. Also Sanchez seemed to be coasting at times just biding his time. One wonders what would have happened had Gomez not gotten blasted in rd. one. The rematch? Sanchez by decision in a very, very tough fight!
Jan Swart 02:58am, 08/22/2013
Sanchez passed away in 1982 at the age of 23. The “Fighter’s Info’ - age 54 - is clearly incorrect.