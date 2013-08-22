On August 21, 1981 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC featherweight champion Salvador Sanchez, from Santiago Tianguistenco, México, defended his title against WBC super bantamweight champion Wilfredo Gomez, from Las Monjas, Puerto Rico. Sanchez was 41-1-1 coming in. Gomez was undefeated at 32-0-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

