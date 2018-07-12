"I want to continue now for the rest of the year and have as many fights as possible."

Welterweight Sam Gilley has reflected on his first year as a professional after impressing on the Roberto Garcia vs. Martin Murray undercard at the O2.

The 23-year-old currently sits with a respectable record of 5 fights and 5 wins with 2 coming within the scheduled distance.

Trained and managed by Rod Julian, the Londoner has been able to benefit from his coaches wealth of contact even sparring with former World Champion Kell Brook and rising star Ted Cheeseman.

And Gilley admits that after 12 months in the paid ranks, his team are very pleased with the direction they are heading in.

“Your first year as a pro is always about learning the game firstly,” he said.

“I want to continue now for the rest of the year and have as many fights as possible and to keep learning and improving.

“But after just 12 months fighting at the O2, it would be hard not to be excited by how everything has gone.

“I was fairly happy with my performance too. The lad hadn’t been stopped in a while and I knew I hurt him early on so maybe I was trying to load up a little too much.

“But overall, I think I can be happy with it. I know I’m still learning and I got the win so that’s the most important thing.”

As the case with many young pros, sponsorship is vital to helping them progress. Something the youngster is keen to touch on.

“I do want to mention my sponsors because as good it was to fight on Martin Murray’s undercard at the O2—I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.

“A lot of boxers need help with sponsorship, I am setting up a website at the minute to help fans by tickets, learn more about me and even have some merchandise coming on there.

“That too gives my sponsors another benefit I can offer so I’d like to say a big thank you to London Recycling, Trafeforce, Homeglaze, ColdBlack, TTP Electrical Services, Memory Chrystal, Hurleyart, Ripped Gym Basildon and LCH London.”