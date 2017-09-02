Anthony Mundine vs. Sam Soliman

By Boxing News on September 2, 2017
Mundine was 8-0. Sam Soliman was 12-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On September 3, 2001 at the Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, Australian middleweight Anthony Mundine, from Newtown, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, fought former Commonwealth (British Empire) middleweight champion Sam Soliman, from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific super middleweight title. It was the first of their three fights. Mundine was undefeated at 8-0 coming in. Soliman was 12-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Anthony Mundine v Sam Soliman I 3 August 2001 Wollongong, NSW, Australia



Fighter's Info

  • Anthony Mundine

  • Sam Soliman

Origin Newtown New South Wales Australia
Date of Birth(Age) 1975.05.21 (42)
Rated at
W-L-D W47+L6+D0=53
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Tony Mundine

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.11.12 Sergey Rabchenko 25-0-0 W(SD) 12/12
2014.04.09 Joshua Clottey 37-4-0 L(UD) 12/12
2014.01.29 Gunnar Jackson 18-4-3 W(UD) 10/10
2013.11.27 Shane Mosley 47-8-1 W(TKO) 7/12
2013.01.30 Daniel Geale 28-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.07.14 Bronco McKart 54-9-1 W(TKO) 7/10

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record