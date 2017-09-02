Mundine was 8-0. Sam Soliman was 12-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On September 3, 2001 at the Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, Australian middleweight Anthony Mundine, from Newtown, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, fought former Commonwealth (British Empire) middleweight champion Sam Soliman, from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific super middleweight title. It was the first of their three fights. Mundine was undefeated at 8-0 coming in. Soliman was 12-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…