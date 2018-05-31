“I know he’s gonna come with his best. I like that, because it makes me train harder.”

On Wednesday, the four former and current world champions headlining the June 9 program on Showtime took a few minutes to speak with the media. In the main event, featherweight WBA title holders Leo Santa Cruz (34-1-1, 19 KOs) and Abner Mares (31-2-1, 15 KOs) will compete in a rematch of their excellent 2015 bout. In the co-main, WBC super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo (30-0, 15 KOs) will face former world titlist Austin Trout (31-4, 17 KOs).

Trout, the definition of a fighter who will get in the ring with anyone, has returned to training with Washington, D.C. coaching phenom Barry Hunter. He explained, “I was with Barry for like two years. Then I stayed home (New Mexico) for my last two fights which was harder than I wanted. The only reason I stopped going to Barry for the Hurd fight was because Hurd trained in the same area, so I tried to stay home for that. Which was a big mistake in my opinion.

“But things are going good. We picked up where we left off. I have to be at my best for a fighter like Jermell so I had to go to a place where I was able to get to my best.”

In October 2017, Trout came off of a nearly year and a half layoff to face enormous 154-pound IBF super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd. Despite Trout outboxing Hurd for the first several rounds, the obvious size difference ended up getting the best of the former world champion as he tired late. Hurd did what no one had done before when he stopped Trout in the 10th round.

Trout extrapolated on the performance. “In the Hurd fight, I gassed out—it was really dehydration. I had to go to the hospital for dehydration, which I’ve never experienced. At the same time I didn’t really prepare for the heat that Hurd was gonna bring. Barry does know him, and the mistake [I made by not training with him] was he makes you give your best. Accepts nothing less than your best.”

When asked to compare Jermell Charlo to Jarrett Hurd, Trout was quick to clarify. “Jermell has a boatload more skills. In my opinion, Hurd is not very skilled. He’s a big, tough dude. Jermell, he’s tough—he’s bigger than most junior middleweights but he’s also skilled. We’ve got to worry about his skillset as opposed to just him taking punishment and making you wind up beating him up. That’s what happened with Hurd—I just beat him up until I couldn’t beat him up no more.”

Charlo discussed his training regimen ahead of this contest. “I do a pre-camp before I do a camp. So I enter training camp in a particular shape. I turned 28 in the middle of the camp so I’ve gotta look at things a little differently.”

The champion was forthright about how he anticipates this bout going. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen. We’re both two men putting our lives on the line. I don’t go in there trying to destroy. I grew up watching boxing all my life, and I know for a fact that if you go in there looking for the knockout, it don’t come. Therefore I’m going in there to box, be slick and smart, be strong at the same time, and make it 12 rounds, 36 minutes.”

When asked about the potential of signing with a promoter, Charlo said, “I’ve received two great contracts from two different promoters. They’re big, they’re large, they’re nice. I’m glad they’re looking at me as one of the faces of boxing. That’s not something that’s on my mind right now. I’ve got to take care of this fight and then I’ll reward myself with a promotional contract if necessary.

“Right now I’m not with a promoter. A lot of these guys use money to try to bring fighters in, but that’s not the route I’m going with. I’m going with who cares the most about my career. I believe we do need promoters, PR teams, and managers as boxers. Therefore we’re looking to enhance our careers.”

He concluded: “I look at Trout like a world champion himself, and I’m coming to take his title.”

The featherweights then joined the call. Santa Cruz was asked if his win over Carl Frampton last year gave him confidence. He replied, “I have confidence in my training. I train really hard—I give 100%. And now with my dad in my corner and him doing a lot better, I’ve been able to focus more on my training.

“I never underestimate anybody. I know Mares is a great fighter. He’s been training really hard, he’s at his best, and he’s with a new trainer. So I know he’s gonna come with his best. I like that, because it makes me train harder and brings out my best, too.”

Santa Cruz responded to an inquiry about his loss to Frampton. “I think it was that my dad wasn’t really in camp with me. For the rematch, my dad was there with me in the gym.”

Mares was asked if he took anything from Santa Cruz’s loss to Carl Frampton in 2016. He replied, “I don’t look at tapes—I let my coach do that. Obviously I do remember that fight because I was there live. All I can say from that fight is that he’s beatable. He’s vulnerable to certain things.

“It’s gonna be a great fight—we’re both in our primes like we were in our first fight. I’m ready to execute the perfect game plan that we have.”

