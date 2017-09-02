Santa Cruz & Mares Doubleheader

By Caryn A. Tate on September 2, 2017
Santa Cruz & Mares Doubleheader
On Saturday, October 14, three-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz will take on Chris Avalos for Santa Cruz’s featherweight world title, and four-time world champion Abner Mares will defend his own featherweight world championship against Andres Gutierrez. The bouts will take place at Stub Hub Center in Carson, CA, and will be broadcast live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT.

If Santa Cruz and Mares win their matches, they have agreed to meet each other in a rematch for the WBA featherweight world title in early 2018. In 2015, Santa Cruz beat Mares by decision in an exciting Fight of the Year candidate.

Tickets for October’s event are on sale via AXS.com, and prices begin at $30.

Tags: Leo Santa Cruz Chris Avalos Abner Mares fox fox deportes andres gutierrez caryn a. tate

Fighter's Info

  • Leo Santa Cruz

Real Name Leodegario Santa Cruz
Origin Huetamo Michoac n de Ocampo Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.08.10 (29)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W30+L0+D1=31
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 69 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Jose Cayetano 17-3-0 W(UD) 10/10
2015.01.17 Jesus Ruiz 33-5-5 W(TKO) 8/12
2014.09.13 Manuel Roman 17-2-3 W(TKO) 2/12
2014.03.08 Cristian Mijares 49-7-2 W(UD) 12/12
2013.12.14 Cesar Seda 25-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.08.24 Victor Terrazas 37-2-1 W(KO) 3/12

