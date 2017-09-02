The bouts will be broadcast live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning at 7:30 pm ET.

On Saturday, October 14, Leo Santa Cruz will take on Chris Avalos for Santa Cruz’s featherweight world title…

On Saturday, October 14, three-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz will take on Chris Avalos for Santa Cruz’s featherweight world title, and four-time world champion Abner Mares will defend his own featherweight world championship against Andres Gutierrez. The bouts will take place at Stub Hub Center in Carson, CA, and will be broadcast live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT.

If Santa Cruz and Mares win their matches, they have agreed to meet each other in a rematch for the WBA featherweight world title in early 2018. In 2015, Santa Cruz beat Mares by decision in an exciting Fight of the Year candidate.

Tickets for October’s event are on sale via AXS.com, and prices begin at $30.

Follow Caryn A. Tate on Twitter@carynatate