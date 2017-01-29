“I always fight for the fans,” said Santa Cruz, “but tonight I fought for myself too.” (AP)

Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs), the former three-division champion from Rosemead, California, by way of Huetamo, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico, got his revenge by decisioning previously unbeaten Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs), from Belfast, Northern Ireland, to reclaim the WBA Super World featherweight title.

The final scores were scores were 115-113 twice and 114-114.

It was a scintillating fight from start to finish. Both fighters went at it at the opening bell and never let up.

Fighting out of the red corner in red and gold trunks, Santa Cruz fought tactically. Unlike their fight in July, Leo put his advantages in height and reach to good use by fighting working the jab and engaging the former champion from a distance.

Frampton, fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with grey trim, tried his best to get inside, but Santa Cruz, who displayed exceptional discipline, stuck to his game plan and fought patiently, making adjustments as the fight progressed.

Many of the rounds were close. Leo controlled the action for the most part by fighting smart, but Frampton was always in it and finished strong.

Had the fight been in Northern Ireland instead of Las Vegas, the decision might have gone the other way. But Frampton, who along with Santa Cruz is one of boxing’s class acts, had no complains about the decision. He and his trainer Shane McGuigan accepted the verdict and look forward to the rubber match.

“I think it was the right decision,” said Frampton after the fight. “I thought it was close. He frustrated me at times. I didn’t expect that game plan. The boxer got outboxed by the brawler. I hope we can do it again, it was a close fight.”

It was as close as the scores indicated, but Frampton, who suffered his first defeat, took his loss like a man.

“I have got no excuses,” he said. “I feel I want to say sorry. I feel like I have let everyone down. The best man won on the night. I am gutted. It was my fault.

“He was very clever and he used his reach. I think he deserved it. I’m being honest. But it was a very good fight.”

If the two men fight again, which looks inevitable, “The Jackal” would like to get it on with Leo in Belfast.

“I hope he is a man of his word and we can do it in Belfast,” Frampton said. “I have come to the States twice. We could do it four, five, six times. I hope we do it again.”

Santa Cruz was listening and a third fight would please him mightily.

“Of course I want a rematch,” he said. “I am a man of my word and I said if I won I would give him the trilogy. We are both great fighters, we deserve it and let’s go again.

“Before the fight, I said I wanted revenge. I went to the gym and I worked hard and did what I had to do. I fought a great fighter and let’s make a third fight. He is a great fighter and a great counterpuncher. My head was telling me to go forward and pressure him, but my dad and corner were telling me to box him. That’s what I had to do. I always fight for the fans, but tonight I fought for myself too.”