Santa Cruz vs. Frampton III — Not in Belfast, says Leo’s Dad
Has Leo Santa Cruz fought his way to such a point on the pugilistic mountain that he’s now able to call the shots in such a manner? Maybe yes, maybe no…
Luckily for the fans of boxing, the sport is replete with its fair share of true, time-tested rivalries. Such history goes back several decades when names such as Robinson, LaMotta, Ali and Frazier lit up the fighting scene with several nights to remember against one another. Closer to our own decade, we have familiar faces such as Barrera, Morales, Marquez (two of them), Vazquez and Pacquiao who’ve called us into packed living rooms complimented by great food and drink. We’d like to see or at the very least have a chance at such highlights in today’s scene. It goes without saying that the sport can be hard to sell to others, especially since the two biggest names of the past dozen or so years finally met in 2015 and gave us a night to forget, if we could only remember.
Closer to today, there are some among us who’d perhaps like a second helping of an undisputed light heavyweight title showdown between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev. It could happen, right? Promotional struggles and mishmash aside, a redux of a contest with pound-for-pound implications sounds tasty to many.
This past Monday, a smudge of sorts on the lens of the sweet science may have dampened yet another budding rivalry, only this one would a third meeting as opposed to a simple rematch. More specifically, the top two featherweights in the world, Leo Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KO’s) and Carl Frampton (23-1, 14 KO’s), respectively should and must at all costs fight for a third time. The two men met last summer in New York and once again in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago. As we all know, Northern Ireland’s Carl “The Jackal” Frampton fought his way to a majority decision win in Brooklyn and handed “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz his initial loss in the professional ranks. Shortly after his first defeat had set in, Leo stated that he’d gladly fight a rematch in Frampton’s home city of Belfast, if need be. Although there was no rematch clause for the contest, Carl’s handlers nevertheless offered one to Santa Cruz.
On January 30 of this year, Leo got his revenge against “The Jackal” via a majority decision victory of his own, although the bout wasn’t contested in Belfast or even in Europe at all. Las Vegas hosted the show and just as was the case in their first outing, rounds were close and difficult to score, yet Leo outworked Frampton in Vegas in the punches thrown as well as landed categories. He’d done the same in the ring in Brooklyn. Alas, a third fight between the championship fighters would seem customary, wouldn’t it? If we’re to be led by what emerged from the Santa Cruz camp on Monday, then a trilogy may have to wait unless they have more control over the location of the third contest.
In a story posted by the BBC, Leo spoke to Villainfy Media and disclosed in all certainty that he would not fight Frampton in Belfast. To him, such a location would go against him in terms of judges being swayed by crowd influence. His father and trainer, Jose has apparently advised him to stay clear of Northern Ireland. “If he says no, then I wouldn’t go there”, said the current WBA Super World featherweight champion. “I do what he tells me.” Before we chime in with the “if he asked you to jump off of a bridge” argument, let’s quickly recall the words of a defeated Carl Frampton after his second bout with Santa Cruz.
“I’m hoping that Leo sticks to his word and comes to Belfast like he said. He can make it happen”, were the words of promise echoed by “The Jackal” after he’d suffered his first defeat. Regardless, such news makes a third fight, at least on the other side of the pond seem very unlikely and its fallout may reach even further. There was more, of course.
“My dad is scared that if I go over there and even if I beat Carl Frampton, then the people and the judges are going to be an influence,” he added.
“My dad says not to go over there, because it would be a really bad decision and you know, he is right and everything. But if I go over there and I get the win and beat him, for all the fans to see that I win, that’s all that matters. Hopefully they see that I win and they give me that. It’s very important, he’s my father, he’s been there my whole life, my whole career. I always listen to my dad.”
Well, there we have it. It appears that Leo’s father feels that his son’s best efforts will be wasted if he were to follow in the footsteps of the greatest names of the past and travel to the other side of the Atlantic. Has Leo Santa Cruz fought his way to such a point on the pugilistic mountain that he’s now able to call the shots in such a manner? Maybe yes, maybe no but this doesn’t look good at all. What’s there to fear, really? The three-division champion from California (by way of Mexico) has all the goods to go over to the U.K. and take care of business for a second time. What type of hostilities exist between Northern Ireland and Mexico? Likely nothing at all and up until about three weeks ago, what “beef” may the people in Belfast hold against Americans?
Consider this: last year, Carl Frampton traveled to the belly of the most ferocious beast in the form of Manchester, Lancashire, England to face Scott Quigg for the super bantamweight title. He won a close decision and his path to stardom was set to even greater degree. Boxing fans should call “BS” or perhaps even “bollocks” on the nod against traveling to a foreign country. It’s somewhat understandable yet at the same time, quite ridiculous. England and Northern Ireland are not friends, to say the least.
A pro-Mexico crowd has been known to sway judges, as history has shown us. Look no further than when Mexico’s all-time top fighter, Julio Cesar Chavez, maintained his then-unbeaten record after being thoroughly outclassed by the great Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker in September of 1993. The 65,000 or so fans who packed the Alamodome on that fall evening were likely pulling for Chavez and while they may have swayed the judges, even some of them loudly booed the decision of a majority draw.
Bad nights happen as do dubious decisions. But nothing happens if there’s no fight. Why not roll the dice and see what happens? A fourth fight in Mexico, perhaps? Let’s hope we get some good news soon. This pairing of champions is too good to let it go so soon.
Kid 06:21pm, 02/15/2017
“...the only fair way to counter that advantage and address the elder Santa Cruz’s concerns is that in the event of a controversial loss for Santa Cruz, that Frampton agree to another bout in Leo’s actual hometown of Los Angeles (which also happens to be the biggest fight-town in the U.S.) ...”
Huh!! Vegas is the biggest fight town in the US but that has little to do with the issue; namely. a fair and neutral venue. Or the greater issue—a man’s word and honor—and respect..
I’m beginning to think Leo doesn’t want any part of The Jackal.
tetumbo 05:00pm, 02/15/2017
“Greg Haugen fought Chavez in Mexico in front of well over 100,000 rabid, pro-Mexican, totally biased fans”? MOONMAN, of J.C. Chavez’s 115 bouts, how many took place before “100,000 pro-Mexican totally biased fans’ IN Mexico? even the Haugen bout was only possible because Haugen was a minor “contender”. otherwise, not even a guaranteed gate of 100,000+ or J.C’s. marketing-clout would’ve been enough to lure the likes of major players like Taylor, Mayweather, Camacho, or Rosario to Mexico for a showdown. also, Haugen didn’t endear himself to any Mexican fans with his pre-fight spouting about “drunken Tia-Juana cab drivers” he claimed were the bulk of J.C.‘s impressive record, i.e., Context is Everything, e.g., aside from the comfort, convenience, and hometown advantage that Belfast provides Frampton with what’s in it for the reigning champion Santa Cruz?!?
tetumbo 04:50pm, 02/15/2017
Leo’s dad’s instincts are spot-on and the growing sentiment among Frampton’s fans that his only chance to prevail v. Santa Cruz and salvage his elite-creds is to bait and lure him to a rubbermatch in his hometown(?), which only bolsters Leo’s dad’s concerns. meanwhile, every great and ambitious champion dreams of headlining a fight-card in the boxing meccas of MSG and Vegas. there are also several reasons that fans of these great fighters are willing to travel to NYC and Vegas in addition to a fight-card featuring their favorite fighter. Btw, neither NYC or Vegas are Leo’s hometown nor did they result in inexplicable scorecards favoring Santa Cruz. does that mean that they are free of bias, corruption, or just plain incompetence? or that Leo (not unlike the “Golden Boy” himself) can’t count on any hometown advantage in NYC or Vegas? after all, a credible argument can be made that Santa Cruz was unfairly deprived of a win in their first bout and he had to essentially sweep the last four rounds of their rematch to barely earn that scorecard nod. ultimately, the ONLY appeal of Belfast is the comfort, convenience, and hometown-advantage it provides Frampton. the only fair way to counter that advantage and address the elder Santa Cruz’s concerns is that in the event of a controversial loss for Santa Cruz, that Frampton agree to another bout in Leo’s actual hometown of Los Angeles (which also happens to be the biggest fight-town in the U.S.) or simply agree to the rubbermatch taking place in London, which is the actual equivalent of Frampton traveling to NYC and Vegas for the first two bouts. everything else is fanboy-bias and promotional posturing designed to favor Frampton and disadvantage the reigning champion Santa Cruz.
Moon Man 02:00pm, 02/15/2017
non_prophet 09:39am, 02/15/2017
Smart move by Santa Cruz. He’d certainly get robbed over there. Unlike here in America where both fights were scored with integrity.
Moon Man 08:58am, 02/15/2017
Greg Haugen fought Chavez in Mexico in front of well over 100,000 rabid, pro-Mexican, totally biased fans. Hell, Haugen fought Paz in Rhode Island and the other two fights were on the East Coast as well, both Atlantic City. Tell Pappy Cruz to take his whiny arse to Belfast and teach his son how a man of honor keeps his word. waaa, waaa, waaa, I want the fight held in Mexico. waaa, waaa…... If this fight isn’t held in Belfast, BOYCOTT.
Kid 08:43am, 02/15/2017
How do you say “pretext” in Spanish? Pretexto, Excusa. “Robbery” is the pretexto being used by pops Santa Cruz for not wanting to fight the Jackel in Belfast as promised.
Kid 08:41am, 02/15/2017
acto vergonzoso = shameful act
Kid 08:40am, 02/15/2017
The chances of getting pickpocketed in sleazy Vegas or edgy Brooklyn are greater than in now peaceful Belfast IMO. Yet Carl came over and manned-up twice. Meanwhile, Leo says “Pops” won’t let him go into that “den of crime.” The IRA thing is done and Northern Ireland has become a great place to visit. It is safe and has plenty of culture and lore and is a neat place in which to have some fun.
That said, why doesn’t Leo insist on a pre-fight agreement as to the 3 judges. One from the UK. Two from the US. Raul Caiz Jr and Steve Weisfeld might work and then one from the UK.
At least GGG will go into the Lion’s Den to fight his opponents as will Lucien Bute. At least Carl will fly across the ocean and fight Leo in North America. Manny will go anywhere. At least Klit will fight AJ in London. And at least Washington is willing to get knocked out in Alabama. Yes, Leo is the champion and can dictate terms but his honor could be at stake here. At this point, I’d settle for The Garden or Barcley’s. NYC is neutral. Let’s get it on.
Moon Man 08:34am, 02/15/2017
Have the fight in France, Sweden, England, or Germany, they are so brow beaten by political correctness, that they would be terrified of being called wayciss if they didn’t favor the Mexican fighter over a white Irishman. Hell, you don’t even have to cross the pond, head up north to Canada or go to sunny Los Angeles. That Pernell Whitaker-Chavez fight was one of the biggest robberies ever. And lets not forget the time when Richard Steele robbed Meldrick Taylor of a W against Chavez. I have forgotten where that fight was held, but regardless, what a travesty. Like the cheating husband who is always accusing his wife of cheating, perhaps Leo and his daddy are self reflecting here. I’m sure that the Irishman would receive a fair shake in a fight held in Mexico (Major SARC.) Good to see this Leo character is a man of his word. (SARC)