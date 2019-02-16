Santa Cruz never stops punching and loves to fight. (Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions)

Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, in a fight televised live on FOX and FOX Deportes, WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz (36-1-1, 19 KOs), the punching machine from Rosemead, California, successfully retained his title by unanimous decision against Rafael Rivera (26-3-2, 17 KOs), the gamest of game late replacements from Tijuana, Mexico.

The final scores after 12 action-packed rounds were 119-109 across the board.

Santa Cruz is the bigger man and he put his size to good use. Throwing punches upstairs and down, he not only rocked Rivera several times, he prevented Rivera from getting inside where he could do some damage of his own.

Rivera had his moments, especially in round nine when his right hand caught Leo coming in. But Santa Cruz never stops punching. He’s a fighter who loves to fight. And Rivera, who is tough as nails, was no match for the champion.

As the bout was drawing to a close, Rivera threw caution to the wind and tried his damnedest to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. But it was too little too late against a man who refused be denied.

According to CompuBox, Santa Cruz landed 334 of a whopping 1273 total punches thrown (26.2%), his second highest career total, to 151 of 805 (18.8% for Rivera). Leo outjabbed the Tijuana native 76 to 1, and landed 258 of 792 power punches (32.6%) to Rivera’s 150 of 612 (24.5%).

“I would have loved to get a lot better,” said Santa Cruz after the bout, “but Rafael’s a tough opponent. “Like I said, he’s really tough. I got him to the body really good, he didn’t go down. I got him to the head. You know, he’s a tough fighter.”

When asked who he would like to fight next, Leo said, “I want the best. I want to unify the belts against anybody. Gary Russell, Josh Warrington, even a third fight with Carl Frampton. Any of those types, I want them.”