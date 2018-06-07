“I will prove with my fists that I am the best and he will eat all his words and speculations.”

The fighters recently met with the press via satellite call. Golovkin was in Big Bear, California. Canelo was in Guadalajara….

“The truth is that this fight means a lot to me because of all that has happened and all that has been said.”—Saul “Canelo” Alvarez

On Saturday, on September 15, in a fight televised live on HBO Pay-Per-View from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC/WBA/IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) the undefeated knockout artist from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, meets former WBC middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), the heavy-handed redhead from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, in an eagerly anticipated rematch.

The fighters recently met with the press via satellite call. Golovkin was in Big Bear, California. Canelo was in Guadalajara.

When asked about the failed drug tests for the zillionth time, Canelo said, “The reason for the cancellation, we all talked about that. The main thing is the fight got here, the fight got done. I did it for the fans. This is the fight you wanted to see and come September 15, I can assure you it will be a much better fight than what you would have seen in May.”

With the postponement, Canelo went to tainted meat rehab or wherever. Triple G went to Carson, California, to demolish Vanes Martirosyan. It was an impressive stoppage. But Canelo was not impressed.

“As far as what I thought about the fight, look,” he said, “you can’t call that a fight. You have no opponent. That’s not my level of opponent. I didn’t pay attention as far as that being a fight.”

Not much gets under Canelo’s skin, but one can’t blame Triple G for trying.

“Look, I’ve always had detractors,” said Canelo, “regardless I’m fighting him or who I’m fighting. There’s always that side of the fans that are the detractors, but I have much more, many more, that love and support me.

“And now, that little respect that I had or that we had, it’s been lost, and come September 15, it’s just him and me in the ring, whether I have the support or not. It’s just going to be him and me, and he’ll see.”

And what exactly will he see that he hasn’t seen before?

“I will prove with my fists that I am the best and Golovkin will eat all his words and speculations.”

Before the first fight they were polite.

Not anymore.

“Yes, absolutely, it’s changed, totally. They disrespected me for everything they have been saying, everything they have been doing, all their actions. Now it’s different. It’s personal.”