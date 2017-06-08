Saunders-Khurtsidze Postponed

By Boxing News on June 8, 2017
Avtandil Khurtsidze was arrested in New York on charges related to organized crime.

The fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Avtandil Khurtsidze has been postponed after the challenger was arrested…

The July 8 fight at London’s CopperBox Arena between WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (24-0) and Avtandil Khurtsidze (33-2-2) has been postponed after the challenger was arrested in New York on charges related to organized crime.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Saunders, released the following statement: “We are currently planning to postpone the fight to a later date. However, due to the obvious seriousness of this matter, Queensberry Promotions are given no choice but to wait for more details to emerge before anything can be confirmed. Further information, including additions to the show, ticketing and refund options, will follow in due course.”

