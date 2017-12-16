The big three—Golovkin, Canelo, Jacobs—have been put on notice. (Ed Mulholland/HBO)

Saturday night at Place Bell in Laval, Québec, Canada, WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs), the unbeaten southpaw from Hatfield, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, toyed with David Lemieux (38-4, 33 KOs), the hard-hitting former IBF middleweight champion from Montréal, Québec, Canada, over 12 conclusive rounds.

The final scores were 120-108 (Benoit Roussel), 118-110 (Phil Edwards), and 117-111 (Gerardo Martinez).

Fighting out of the red corner in white trunks trimmed in blue and gold, Saunders was superb. He dominated his opponent from the opening bell and made an elite fighter look like an amateur.

Lemieux, fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks in front of an adoring hometown crowd, never got started. The champion was too big, too smart, too young and too talented, too much, in Saunders’ words, for a “one-dimensional” fighter like Lemieux to deal with.

Fighting off the jab and using every inch of the ring, Sanders put on a clinic. He drew first blood. He rearranged Lemieux’s features as the fight progressed.

“I knew what sort of fighter David Lemieux is and I know what sort of coach he’s got,” said Saunders after the fight. “I knew what he was coming for. I look easy to hit, I look easy to hurt, I look easy to put down, I look like I’m running out of gas. But you can’t hit me.”

Lemieux couldn’t hit Saunders, but not for want of trying.

According to CompuBox, Saunders landed 165 of 430 total punches thrown (38.4%) to 67 of 356 (18.8%) for Lemieux. Saunders connected with 103 of 279 jabs (36.9%) to Lemieux’s 12 of 120 (10%). The power punch ratio, Lemieux’s calling card as it were, was only somewhat better. Lemieux landed 55 of 236 power punches (23%) to 62 of 151 (41%) for Saunders.

Saunders put Golovkin, Canelo, and Jacobs on notice. He loves to spoil a party, especially when the party’s not for him.

“I know you’re booing me because I whooped your fighter’s ass,” Saunder’s told the rowdy Canadian crowd. “I wouldn’t have come over here if I thought I’d get beat…I’m a different animal now. I wanted to put it on Lemieux…Canelo fight me NOW!”

Canelo will fight anyone if the price is right. Saunders is in the mix where he belongs and can beat anyone on his best night. Lemieux no longer poses a threat and trying to explain things away only makes it worse.

“I wasn’t at my best,” Lemieux said. “As of the second round I couldn’t use my left hand the way I wanted to. He was on the run and I had difficulty throwing my shots. I guess his strategy to win is to run away from fighters instead of fighting. If that’s the way you want to win then, hey, congratulations.”

Congratulations are in order. The middleweight division is due for a shakeup and Billy Joe Saunders is the man to do it.