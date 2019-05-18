“I moved up from middleweight as none of them would fight me.” (Photo: Frank Warren)

Saturday night at Lamex Stadium in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, former WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (28-0, 13 KOs), the master boxer from nearby Hatfield, toyed with WBO #1 ranked Shefat Isufi (23-4-2, 20 KOs), from Munich, Germany, by way of Veliki Trnovac, Albania, to win the vacant WBO super middleweight title.

The final scores after 12 lopsided rounds were 120-108 117-111, and 118-110.

Fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks with white trim, Saunders, in his first fight at super middleweight, brought all his gifts to bear in the bout. He is fast. He is slick. He is accurate. He uses the ring to full effect and has exceptional hand and foot speed. Those who admire boxing tend to admire Saunders’s work. But those who prefer fighting, as it appears most fight fans do, will never cotton to what he does in the ring, especially since he lacks killer instinct and world-class power.

Isufi, fighting out of the red corner in white trunks, had no business being in the ring with Saunders, despite his WBO ranking. He had his moments, few though they were, especially in the sixth when he caught Billy Joe with a solid right that wobbled and drove him to the ropes. But Sanders had taken control at the opening bell and dominated the action with classy boxing, fancy footwork, and a slippery defense.

“He caught me in the sixth,” said Saunders after the bout. “It didn’t have me where my legs were gone. I haven’t been in a meaningful fight for 14 months. He’s number one with the WBO for a reason so he’s obviously good.”

Isufi may be good, and his team no doubt paid the sanctioning fee that insured his number one ranking, but among the unfamiliar names on his résumé, not one of them comes close to approaching Saunders’s level of skill and accomplishment.

Saunders can drop back down to middleweight if the big guns agree to fight him, which they have thus far not. But there are fights a super middle that look more appealing on paper than the fight with Isufi looked on canvas.

“I said when I come back I don’t want to fluff around,” Saunders added. “I want the big fights, the big names. The big domestic fights, unification fights. I moved up from middleweight as none of them would fight me.

“Every time I put a name out of who I want, it never happens. I’d like to make the Smith fight as it would be brilliant for the fans. I know he may have other plans next so it may not stack up next.”

But what about those big guns at middleweight?

“Golovkin and Canelo do not want that style I have.”

In the co-main event, 33-year-old Joe Joyce (9-0, 9 KOs), the 6-foot-6-inch heavyweight from Putney, London, England, continued his march toward a shot at a world title by stopping 42-year-old Alexander Ustinov (34-4, 25 KOs), the former contender turned trial horse from Minsk, Belarus, in the third round of a scheduled 10-rounder.

Joyce drew first blood from a nick above Ustinov’s left eye in the opening round. Whatever skills Ustinov once possessed he appears to possess no longer. He is as slow as molasses. He doesn’t move his head. He cannot slip punches. He fights with his hands at his chest. He made Joyce look better than he may in fact be.

But Joyce showed more movement than he has in the past. He was also more active. And best of all, he has heavy hands. With Ustinov ineffectively pawing with the jab and with no footwork to speak of, he was a stationary target for the former Olympic silver medalist, who made handed the big man standing before him his third loss in a row.