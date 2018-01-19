Saunders vs. Murray announced

By Cain Bradley on January 19, 2018
It is not an intriguing style matchup and I see Saunders comfortably outboxing Murray.

Frank Warren has failed to capitalize on the momentum of Billy Joe Saunders beating David Lemieux…

As a fan, Frank Warren has a real way of killing my hopes. Not only have his prospects been treated with kid gloves in matchmaking but he has failed to capitalize on the momentum of Billy Joe Saunders beating David Lemieux. His next bout has been announced and it’s a world title defense in London on April 14, in one of the most intriguing divisions in the world with potential matchups like Danny Jacobs and Demetrius Andrade. Instead he will take on Martin Murray. Murray is fine but his four losses have come when he has stepped up and Saunders has shown with his win over Lemieux that he is better than that. It also does not provide an intriguing style matchup and I see Saunders comfortably outboxing Murray. Terry Flanagan will be the co-headliner, taking on Maurice Hooker for the WBO Light Welterweight Title.

