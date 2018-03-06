Saunders Withdraws from Murray Bout

By Caryn A. Tate on June 3, 2018
Saunders Withdraws from Murray Bout
Frank Warren will make a full statement regarding the status of the full June 23 card.

“You have your ups in boxing but for me, the last three months have been downs. Sorry to Martin and the fans. I’ll be back soon…”

Billy Joe Saunders has stated he has sustained another injury and has withdrawn from his scheduled June 23 fight with Martin Murray.

Saunders said via social media: “Apologies for any inconvenience but due to the injury I had to withdraw from the fight on June 23.

“You have your ups in boxing but for me, the last three months have been downs. Sorry to Martin and the fans. I’ll be back soon.”

Murray responded, “There’s nothing I can do. I’m obviously gutted.

“My management team is working on alternatives so hopefully I’ll have a new date in the next couple of weeks. Thanks to everyone for their continued support.”

Murray added via his Instagram account, “The first time it was his hand, now it’s his hamstring. We know he’s trying to get a big money fight with Golovkin or Canelo and I’m too risky to fight.

“It is the second time I’ve taken myself away from my family, got my body in this condition and then get told at the last minute it’s cancelled.”

Saunders and Murray were originally slated to fight on April 14, but Saunders postponed the bout due to a hand injury.

Promoter Frank Warren will make a full statement on Monday regarding the status of the full June 23 card.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: billy joe saunders Martin Murray Frank Warren Canelo Alvarez Gennady Golovkin caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Kid Blast 10:06am, 06/03/2018

    Another Thurman?

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Billy Joe Saunders

  • Martin Murray

Origin Welwyn Garden City Hertfordshire United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1989.08.30 (29)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W22+L0+D0=22
Height 5 feet 11 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.07.24 Yoann Bloyer 17-27-2 W(TKO) 4/10
2014.11.29 Chris Eubank Jr 18-0-0 W(SD) 12/12
2014.07.26 Emanuele Blandamura 22-0-0 W(KO) 8/12
2013.09.21 John Ryder 15-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.07.20 Gary O'Sullivan 16-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.03.21 Matthew Hall 25-6-0 W(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record