Billy Joe Saunders has stated he has sustained another injury and has withdrawn from his scheduled June 23 fight with Martin Murray.

Saunders said via social media: “Apologies for any inconvenience but due to the injury I had to withdraw from the fight on June 23.

“You have your ups in boxing but for me, the last three months have been downs. Sorry to Martin and the fans. I’ll be back soon.”

Murray responded, “There’s nothing I can do. I’m obviously gutted.

“My management team is working on alternatives so hopefully I’ll have a new date in the next couple of weeks. Thanks to everyone for their continued support.”

Murray added via his Instagram account, “The first time it was his hand, now it’s his hamstring. We know he’s trying to get a big money fight with Golovkin or Canelo and I’m too risky to fight.

“It is the second time I’ve taken myself away from my family, got my body in this condition and then get told at the last minute it’s cancelled.”

Saunders and Murray were originally slated to fight on April 14, but Saunders postponed the bout due to a hand injury.

Promoter Frank Warren will make a full statement on Monday regarding the status of the full June 23 card.

