Savannah Marshall turns pro

She has signed a four-year contract Mayweather Promotions and will be based in Vegas.

Marshall is a former European and World Champion and has inflicted the only defeat ever on Claressa Shields…

Two-time Olympian Savannah Marshall has announced she has turned professional. She is a former European and World Champion and has inflicted the only defeat ever to double Olympic champion Claressa Shields. She will be promoted by Mayweather Promotions. It is a four-year contract and will be based in Las Vegas. Marshall described it as a “dream come true.” No doubt she will be hoping for a big money bout with amateur rival Claressa Shields.

