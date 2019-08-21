Cobbs displays a highly athletic style in the ring and clearly enjoys himself during a bout.

Like a lot of young boxers trying to make it in the amateurs, Cobbs didn’t have the necessary support to reach the heights he might have otherwise…

This Thursday, 29-year-old Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (12-0-1, 7 KOs) faces fellow undefeated fighter Steven Villalobos (11-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight contest. The bout will take place on Golden Boy’s Thursday Night Fights card on August 22, streamed live on Facebook and RingTV.com starting at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Cobbs took a few minutes out of his busy training camp to speak with Boxing.com.

Like a lot of young boxers trying to make it in the amateurs, Cobbs didn’t have the necessary support to reach the heights he might have otherwise.

“[I had] maybe close to 90 fights,” Blair said. “Dating back to the beginning at age 15. Although I only lost 6 fights, my career as an amateur was unsuccessful mostly due to a very unstable lifestyle and lack of support and resources.”

Now, as a professional, Cobbs displays a highly athletic style in the ring and clearly enjoys himself during a bout.

“I have many styles in my boxing game,” Blair said. “Throughout my skill development I’ve grown with many different cultures—each one providing a different style and outlook on the sport, allowing me to be extremely versatile in the way I approach a fight.”

As far as his preferred distance in a bout, Blair isn’t particular: he stated he can fight in close or at range.

“I’m not biased on fighting on the inside or out. Whatever my opponent is uncomfortable with, I’ll use to my advantage.”

His next opponent, Steven Villalobos, is also undefeated. Cobbs explained his view of Villalobos and anyone he gets in the ring with.

“Villalobos has a lot of courage after knowing [what] I bring to the ring. I have nothing but respect for any man, woman or child that gets in that ring. Coming into this fight I am well prepared. He is a good fighter but I have 100% confidence in my ability to stop Villalobos.”

The man known as “The Flair” had a final, energetic message for the fans who may be curious about tuning into his bout Thursday night.

“Everyone tune into RingTV.com Thursday night fights! Witness the most exciting prospect in boxing, Blair ‘The Flair’ Cobbs! For more action-packed content and updates on fights follow me on Instagram and Facebook at Blair the Flair. And more at blairtheflair.com. Wooo! No one does it better!”

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate