Omar Juarez will fight on the undercard of Saturday’s Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Chacon.

Twenty-year-old prospect Omar Juarez (4-0, 2 KOs) will fight on the undercard of Saturday’s Brandon Figueroa vs. Javier Chacon main event. The main card, including Juarez’s fight versus Gino De La Paz (2-2-1, 1 KO), begins at 10pm ET/7pm PT on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Juarez exhibits a highly athletic fighting style in the ring, the beginnings of which date back to his childhood.

“My older brother and I were always athletic since we were younger,” Omar said. “We started boxing and having the reactions and athleticism wasn’t a surprise because playing sports everyday was just normal for us.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly considering his style, Omar was inspired by an all-time great who was one of the most athletic boxers ever.

“Roy Jones Jr. is a fighter I have always admired because of his style. Roy being a commentator for boxing also motivated me to want to commentate fights later on in my career,” Juarez added.

On top of his athleticism, Omar often switches stances during a bout.

“I started switching stances at 10 years old because I fought a southpaw and could not find a way to beat him. I saw that southpaws were tricky and have a certain way to beat them, so I added the switching stances to my style and have been doing it ever since.”

A Texas native hailing from Brownsville, Juarez is fighting in Edinburg on Saturday, about 60 miles from his hometown. He discussed the singular experience of performing at home.

“The valley is my home and to be fighting in the valley where all my family is has me motivated to train even harder. I remember telling my grandparents and other family members, when I was a little boy, that one day they’d see me fight professionally in the valley and now it is going to happen.”

It’s a family affair on Omar’s team—his father is his head coach.

“My father was a truck driver before being my coach,” explained Juarez, “but eventually he saw that the coaches here in Brownsville did not have dedication or love for the sport. So he worked until he paid for my mom’s bachelor’s degree, then quit to be my coach. My dad has been my coach for many years, and it has been a bumpy road, but I thank him every day because if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be the man I am today.”

All fighters prepare differently on fight night before making their ring walk. Omar described his normal preparation.

“I listen to motivational speeches on YouTube, pray to God with my team and then get to work in the ring,” he said.

Omar added a message for his fans ahead of Saturday’s fight.

“I appreciate each and every person that supports me and [I want] them to know that every time I get on that squared circle, I’m fighting for them and my community.”

