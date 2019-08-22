"I don’t know much about him, but looking at his record, I’m sure he’s a slick boxer."

It’s always exciting for boxing fans when two undefeated prospects face each other at a relatively early point in their careers. This Friday, August 23, we’ll get to see it once again when 29-year-old super bantamweight Raeese Aleem (11-0-2, 2 KOs) faces Ernesto Delgadillo (11-0-2, 2 KOs) in a 10-round bout from the Arabia Shrine Center in Houston.

Aleem took a few minutes out of his busy schedule to chat with Boxing.com before Friday’s fight.

Raeese is a believer in being defensively responsible in the ring while still exhibiting strong offense.

“This is boxing, and the name of the game is to not get hit, but at the same time, the key is to land accurate punches during exchanges, counters, and so forth,” Aleem said. “This is what I’ve been blessed to do in the ring.”

As an amateur, Raeese achieved a record of 65-10. That experience helped set the stage for his professional career.

“I turned pro in 2011, but it was hard getting fights early, so I moved to Vegas. I’m hoping to be ranked in top 15 after I win this fight.”

Aleem is influenced by a variety of all-time greats, but he’s also a fan of several top fighters today.

“[Vasiliy] Lomachenko, [Manny] Pacquiao and Terence Crawford are my present favorites,” Raeese said. “My past favorites are Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Marvin Hagler.”

On fight night, Aleem described his typical pre-fight traditions in the dressing room.

“I’m just relaxing and listening to music. The goal is to save all my energy for the fight. I’m in chill mode with the belief that I will be victorious.”

Regarding his opponent, Delgadillo, Aleem hasn’t seen much of the Dallas native.

“I don’t know much about him, but looking at his record, I’m sure he’s a slick boxer. He’s undefeated and I’m expecting a challenging fight.”

His opponent’s undefeated record is nothing new for Raeese, however.

“This will be my third time in my career that I’ll be fighting an undefeated fighter in his home [state]. I live for these moments and I won’t be denied. Tune in Friday to see what the hype is all about.”

