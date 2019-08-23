“As an amateur I had 278 fights,” Pasillas said. “And about 160 to 175 KOs or TKOs.”

This Saturday, August 24, undefeated super bantamweight Victor Pasillas (15-0, 6 KOs) faces the experienced Ernesto Guerrero (32-28, 22 KOs) in an eight-round contest at the San Mateo Event Center in San Mateo, California. The event will be live-streamed at Ambition Empire Promotions’ Facebook page starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

The up-and-coming prospect Pasillas took a few minutes to speak exclusively with Boxing.com just before his next fight.

While Pasillas’ opponent is the more experienced of the two as a professional, Victor had a lengthy amateur career that helped prepare him for the professional ranks.

“As an amateur I had 278 fights,” Pasillas said. “And about 160 to 175 KOs or TKOs—in the amateurs you call them RSCs for Referee Stopped Contest! To me, I got robbed 4 times and really lost two of those fights! My father pushed me every day to be superior and now it’s just a habit he and I created together.

“Yes, my opponent has lots of fights but in the ring, you will see I am the veteran! I been in this game since I was in baby shoes and not just winning, but winning best boxer awards, outstanding boxer awards, and the list just goes on. Since I was a kid, I only need to watch a few rounds of my opponent and that’s all! I figured out with my six losses to never take any fight lightly. I take each and every one as my last, so my coach Brian Schwartz and I have prepared for the best and worst.”

Every fighter knows the importance of good fundamentals, but being a southpaw, Vic is particularly aware of it.

“The jab is a very big part of my fight—it sets up my big punches, fast punches and most of all keeps my opponent in check at all times. For a lefty it’s important to control your opponent’s front hand if they are right-handed, so all they have is the right hand to throw which is very predictable.”

When he was coming up, Pasillas idolized some of the greatest fighters ever.

“Growing up, I enjoyed watching and studying Roberto Duran, Roy Jones, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Chavez Sr., Salvador Sanchez, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, De la Hoya, the list goes on. But I took a piece of each of these fighters I mentioned!”

When it comes time to train, 27-year-old Vic is motivated by the very thing he’s devoted his life to.

“What gets me going in training is my energy and love for the sport. For me this isn’t really a sport, it’s a way of life—my outlet to happiness and joy. Since I was 4 years old all I ever wanted to do is be a world champion. Hitting the bag, shadow boxing, and the sound of the speed bag and bell are music to my ears!”

Ahead of his fight on Saturday, Pasillas had a message for his fans.

“Thank you and continue to support me and love me,” Vic said. “I won’t let you down. I will be a world champion and not just a world champion—one of the best champions you’ve ever seen step in the ring. I am the people’s champ! Thank you all and God bless!”

