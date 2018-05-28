Sean McComb turns pro

By Cain Bradley on May 28, 2018
Sean McComb turns pro
Irish amateur Sean McComb has turned pro. (Roger Evans/Action Plus via Getty Images)

His debut will come on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming at the Odyssey Arena on June 30th…

Impressive Irish amateur Sean McComb has turned professional. He was a three-time Irish champion at Lightweight and won a bronze medal at the European Games. Most recently he was edged by Luke McCormack at the Commonwealth Games.

His debut will come on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming at the Odyssey Arena on June 30th. He is an elusive southpaw by comments on the power that many claim he has. His 6-foot frame means that he believes he can step up eventually to Middleweight.

