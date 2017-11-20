Selby holds the IBF Featherweight Title, and will take on young Mexican Eduardo Ramirez.

After the announcement of a December 9th show at the CopperBox involving Lee Selby (25-1) and James DeGale, the opponents were finally announced.

Selby holds the IBF Featherweight Title, and will take on young Mexican Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-3). He is ranked 11th with the IBF and boxes in a southpaw stance. His last bout saw him draw with Leduan Barthélemy.

DeGale also holds the IBF Title and is returning from a layoff after his draw with Badou Jack. He takes on Caleb Truax (28-3-2), a wily veteran who has lost all the big chances he has had. He has been stopped by Anthony Dirrell and Daniel Jacobs, also losing to Jermain Taylor.