Selby/DeGale opponents announced
By Cain Bradley on November 20, 2017
After the announcement of a December 9th show at the CopperBox involving Lee Selby (25-1) and James DeGale, the opponents were finally announced.
Selby holds the IBF Featherweight Title, and will take on young Mexican Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-3). He is ranked 11th with the IBF and boxes in a southpaw stance. His last bout saw him draw with Leduan Barthélemy.
DeGale also holds the IBF Title and is returning from a layoff after his draw with Badou Jack. He takes on Caleb Truax (28-3-2), a wily veteran who has lost all the big chances he has had. He has been stopped by Anthony Dirrell and Daniel Jacobs, also losing to Jermain Taylor.
