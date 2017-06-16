Selby vs. Barros announced

By Cain Bradley on June 16, 2017
Selby vs. Barros announced
Lee Selby unseated Evgeny Gradovich to win the IBF featherweight title in 2015. (Getty)

This is being pushed as the co-headliner but as a genuine world title would make sense as the main event…

Poxon Sports announced another big fight for the Eubank vs. Abraham undercard. Lee Selby (24-1) will defend his IBF featherweight title against Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1).

The Argentinean is a former WBA Champion although this will only be his fourth fight since the start of 2015. The two were supposed to clash on the Leo Santa Cruz vs. Carl Frampton but Barros was pulled out late, with the Nevada State Athletic Commission explaining he did not meet their standards. Selby was angling for a big domestic clash with Carl Frampton but to keep his IBF belt was ordered to fight Barros. This is being pushed as the co-headliner but as a genuine world title would make sense as the main event.

Fighter's Info

  • Lee Selby

  • Jonathan Victor Barros

Origin Barry Wales United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.02.14 (30)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W21+L1+D0=22
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.30 Evgeny Gradovich 19-0-1 W(TD) 8/12
2014.10.11 Joel Brunker 27-0-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2014.05.17 Romulo Koasicha 21-3-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.02.01 Rendall Munroe 27-3-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2013.10.05 Ryan Walsh 16-0-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.07.13 Viorel Simion 16-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

