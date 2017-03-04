"I have started to spar with heavier partners, which everyone will notice come fight night."

Fighting at a catchweight, the bout is of moderate interest to the cognoscenti, who see the result as a foregone conclusion…

The May 6 superfight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vega, Nevada, between Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs), the red-haired wunderkind from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs), the Son of a Legend from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, has sold out.

Fighting at a catchweight, the bout is of moderate interest to the cognoscenti, who see the result as a foregone conclusion. But the fans think otherwise and have scooped up the more than 20,000 tickets sold in little more than a week.

“Big fights sell, and as anyone can see from the fact that we sold out Las Vegas’ biggest boxing venue less than 10 days after tickets became available,” said Golden Boy Promotions CEO and Chairman Oscar De La Hoya. “Canelo-Chavez, Jr. is a huge fight. Now that T-Mobile Arena is full, we will soon announce venues for showing the fight on closed circuit for fans still planning to come to celebrate in Las Vegas, and fans can of course see the fight in the comfort of their own homes on HBO Pay-Per-View.”

Canelo could sell snow cones to Eskimos.

“It’s a new weight, so I have started to spar with heavier partners, which everyone will notice come fight night,” he said. “Fights between Mexicans are usually the biggest, and I want this fight to be a mark on the legacy that many fights like this have left behind in Mexico’s fight history.

“I think that a rivalry does exist, and we are both polemic fighters. There have been a lot of comments directed towards me and my character, and I fight for pride to represent my country.

“We are of course are training at 100 percent. I think what makes this fight interesting is that we are both heavy punchers. I’ve been in my fair share of mega-fights, and the boxing ring is my home. I have had the same people in my

corner since the very beginning, and I trust Chepo and Eddy to fully support me in my corner.”

Chavez Jr. claims to have turned over a new leaf. He is older and wiser and is presumably ready for Canelo.

“I’ve been making my way to this fight,” Chavez said. “My last fight was at 168 pounds. This fight isn’t going to be any different from any other fight that I have had in the past.

“This is going to be a tough fight. Every fight is important, and this one especially because it is between two Mexicans fighting each other for the glory. The fight could not have come at a more perfect timing—both my and Canelo’s names are known throughout the world as some of the best fighters. My two losses against Martinez and Fonfara taught me more than all 50 of my wins. This fight has the potential to open many doors to my future that might have been closed before.

“With Nacho Beristain in my corner, I have a lot of knowledge on my side. It’s symbolic because he has his name etched as one of the greats, and this is a tribute to him and is a contribution to Mexican boxing.”

To sweeten the pot, which is in need of some sweetening, former super lightweight champion Lucas Matthysse (37-4, 34 KOs), “La Maquina” from Junin, Buenos Aires, Argentina, returns to active duty after his knockout loss to Viktor Postol a year and a half ago, to get it on with Emmanuel “Tranzformer” Taylor (20-4, 14 KOs), from Edgewood Arsenal, Maryland, in something of a gimme.