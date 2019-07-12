Murata could be a very interesting test for the elite of the middleweight division. (ESPN)

In a sensational performance, Japan’s Ryota Murata (15-2) regained the WBA middleweight title from Rob Brant (25-2) with a second-round stoppage. Murata had dropped the title to Brant last year, allowing himself to be outworked over twelve rounds. Murata showed that he was not going to allow himself to be outworked again, as he came out very aggressively in the first round, pressuring Brant and outworking him on the inside. Murata continued his attack in the second round, dropping Brant with a flurry of punches and then pummeling the still-dizzy Brant all over the ring until referee Luis Pabon stopped the action. Murata had been an almost 3-1 underdog coming into this fight. If this performance is a true indication of his ability, Murata could be a very interesting test for the elite of the middleweight division.

WBC light flyweight champion Ken Shiro (16-0) successfully defended his title with a spectacular one-punch stoppage in the fourth round over Filipino challenger Jonathan Taconing. Each round of the brief fight told a different story. In the first round, Shiro used lateral movement and combination punching to outbox the pressure-fighting southpaw Taconing. In the second round, Taconing’s pressure worked well as he began landing looping left hands to both the body and head while keeping Shiro on his back foot. The third round was evenly fought until an accidental clash of heads opened a cut on the forehead of Taconing. In the fourth round, Shiro was able to perfectly time Taconing as he came in, landing a chopping right hand that deposited him on the canvas. Taconing got up but appeared wobbly which prompted referee Frank Garza to call a halt to the fight.

In a battle of southpaws, Filipino Joe Noynay (18-2-1) scored a sixth round upset stoppage of previously undefeated Satoshi Shimizu (8-1). Noynay came out very strong, landing straight lefts and flooring Shimizu twice in the first round. Shimizu looked out of it in the second round as Noynay continued to land straight lefts seemingly at will. In the third round, Shimuzu seemed to wake up, picking up his aggression and landing his own straight lefts. Shimzu’s comeback was short-lived, however, as Noyny regained control in the fourth and fifth, causing swelling around Shimizu’s eyes and bloodying his nose. In the sixth round, Noynay land a left directly on Shimizu’s swollen eye which prompted Shimizu to turn his back in surrender. Noynay, not sure that Shimzu was surrendering, followed with two more shots while Shimzu was walking away before the referee called an official halt to the fight.